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Shubman Gill wins 5th ICC monthly award: How rare is this feat?

Shubman Gill has beaten Abhishek Sharma and Sikandar Raza to claim another ICC Player of the Month award for the fifth time. Know more about the milestone.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 13, 2026, 03:43 PM IST

Shubman Gill wins 5th ICC monthly award: How rare is this feat?
The Indian skipper wins the ICC Player of the Month award again. (Pic Credits: Instagram/shubmangill)
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Indian skipper Shubman Gill won the ICC Player of the Month award for September 2026 for his brilliant performance in the ODI series against West Indies. He surpassed his fellow cricketer Abhishek Sharma and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza to clinch the award. For those unversed, Gill scored 333 runs in India's first two ODI matches in the 3-match series against the Windies, wherein he scored a century in the first and a double century in the second, with Men in Blue winning both games by 8 wickets.

How Gill's 223-run knock made the difference

Gill's unbeaten knock in the second ODI was the fastest double century in men's ODI cricket history, where he achieved the feat in just 117 balls. This also became the highest individual score in a successful ODI chase.

What Shubman Gill said after winning the award

After winning the ICC Player of the Month award, Gill said, ''It feels fantastic to win my fifth ICC Player of the Month award, and I am grateful to the panel for this honour. It was immensely satisfying to score those runs and even more special to be part of successful run chase in front of our home fans, whose support always gives us an extra boost.''

He also talked about the changing nature of the game nowadays and added, ''The pace of ODI cricket has gone up significantly, and you must think on your feet, access the conditions quickly and adapt to the demands of the pitch. With the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in southern Africa next year, we are determined to keep raising our standards and build a strong, well-rounded team capable of rising to the challenges ahead.''

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

 

How many times has Gill won the ICC award?

Shubman Gill has been in stellar form recently and has won the ICC Player of the Month award several times in the past. He won the prestigious award in January 2023, September 2023, February 2025, July 2025, and now in September 2026. 

 

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