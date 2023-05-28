Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Shubman Gill will destroy Dhoni just like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma': India bowler's big remark ahead of IPL 2023 final

Shubman Gill’s century against RCB led to the elimination of Kohli’s team from the tournament, while he scored a ton in Qualifier 2 against MI to help GT reach the final of IPL 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 02:13 PM IST

'Shubman Gill will destroy Dhoni just like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma': India bowler's big remark ahead of IPL 2023 final
Shubman Gill will destroy Dhoni just like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: India bowler's big remark

Young India opener Shubman Gill has batted superbly against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2023 hittng brilliant centuries to help Gujarat Titans win two crucial matches. Shubman Gill has hit three hundreds in IPL 2023, with two coming against RCB and MI respectively.

Gill’s century against RCB led to the elimination of Kohli’s team from the tournament, while he scored a ton in Qualifier 2 against MI to help GT reach the final of IPL 2023.

Gujarat Titans are set to clash with MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 28).

Former India player Atul Wassan has made a huge remark ahead of the IPL 2023 final. According to Wassan, Shubman Gill will now gobble or destroy Dhoni just like Virat and Rohit. “Gill will destroy or gobble Dhoni. He will meet the same fate. Mahi is next on the list. Money can impact any player but Gill has remain focused,” he said.

Gill is currently the leading run-scorer in IPL 2023 with 851 runs under his belt. Gill has hit 533 runs in Ahmedabad in eight matches including three fifties and two tons.

Shubman Gill is set to win the Orange Cap this season and he is now regarded by many as the next Virat Kohli of Indian cricket.

Legendary skipper Kapil Dev praised Shubman Gill for his superb show with the bat across all formats of the game. “He needs to watch out for the next three years before he takes his place in the hall of modern greats. When Sunil (Gavaskar) finished playing, Sachin (Tendulkar) carried on the good work. When Sachin departed, we had Virat (Kohli) donning the hat. Now, with Kohli still around, Indian cricket is fortunate to have Gill preparing to dominate world cricket with his astonishing prowess,” Kapil told Sportstar.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shraddha Kapoor gives glimpse of lavish dinner spread from NMACC gala, shares her look in exquisite Paithani saree
Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to UK's Buckingham Palace: Here are 5 most expensive houses in the world | In pics
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 708 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.