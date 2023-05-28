'Shubman Gill will destroy Dhoni just like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma': India bowler's big remark ahead of IPL 2023 final

Shubman Gill will destroy Dhoni just like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: India bowler's big remark

Young India opener Shubman Gill has batted superbly against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2023 hittng brilliant centuries to help Gujarat Titans win two crucial matches. Shubman Gill has hit three hundreds in IPL 2023, with two coming against RCB and MI respectively.

Gill’s century against RCB led to the elimination of Kohli’s team from the tournament, while he scored a ton in Qualifier 2 against MI to help GT reach the final of IPL 2023.

Gujarat Titans are set to clash with MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 28).

Former India player Atul Wassan has made a huge remark ahead of the IPL 2023 final. According to Wassan, Shubman Gill will now gobble or destroy Dhoni just like Virat and Rohit. “Gill will destroy or gobble Dhoni. He will meet the same fate. Mahi is next on the list. Money can impact any player but Gill has remain focused,” he said.

Gill is currently the leading run-scorer in IPL 2023 with 851 runs under his belt. Gill has hit 533 runs in Ahmedabad in eight matches including three fifties and two tons.

Shubman Gill is set to win the Orange Cap this season and he is now regarded by many as the next Virat Kohli of Indian cricket.

Legendary skipper Kapil Dev praised Shubman Gill for his superb show with the bat across all formats of the game. “He needs to watch out for the next three years before he takes his place in the hall of modern greats. When Sunil (Gavaskar) finished playing, Sachin (Tendulkar) carried on the good work. When Sachin departed, we had Virat (Kohli) donning the hat. Now, with Kohli still around, Indian cricket is fortunate to have Gill preparing to dominate world cricket with his astonishing prowess,” Kapil told Sportstar.