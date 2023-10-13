'Shubman Gill will definitely play': Former chief selector MSK Prasad confident of opener's return for Pakistan clash

Headlines

Meet IAS Vandana Chauhan, Law graduate who cracked UPSC with Hindi medium, secured AIR...

Actress Bhairavi Vaidya, best known for Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Taal, passes away at 67

Microsoft’s new deal to buy gaming giant Activision for $68.7 billion cleared by UK

'Woke up to sounds of air raid sirens': Indian evacuees from Israel recount horror

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Will rain play spoilsport in blockbuster showdown in Ahmedabad?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Actress Bhairavi Vaidya, best known for Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Taal, passes away at 67

Microsoft’s new deal to buy gaming giant Activision for $68.7 billion cleared by UK

Ground Report: Watch live visuals of Israeli tanks get into Gaza strip | Israel-Gaza war

Weight loss diet of Parineeti Chopra

Bowlers who took wicket on first ball in ODI World Cups

6 causes of vitamin B-12 deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

Ground Report: Watch live visuals of Israeli tanks get into Gaza strip | Israel-Gaza war

Israel-Gaza War Update: Israel gives ultimatum to 1 million Gaza residents to vacate within 24 hours

Israel Gaza War: Israel goes all offensive against Gaza, stops to provide all aids to the Gazans

'Aapne kabhi uska pyaar nahi dekha': Apurva says he feels helpless when people call Divya Agarwal 'gold digger'

Actress Bhairavi Vaidya, best known for Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Taal, passes away at 67

Aspirants season 2: Prime Video announces release date of TVF's popular drama, fans react

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Shubman Gill will definitely play': Former chief selector MSK Prasad confident of opener's return for Pakistan clash

Former Chief selector MSK Prasad has expressed confidence that Shubman Gill will be on the field for the much-anticipated India vs. Pakistan clash.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 03:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Chief selector MSK Prasad has expressed confidence that Shubman Gill will be on the field for the much-anticipated India vs. Pakistan clash in the World Cup on October 14. Gill's outstanding performance in 2023 speaks for itself, with a total of 1,230 runs in just 20 ODIs, making him the leading run-scorer in this format for the year, boasting an impressive average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03.

His six centuries in the year have catapulted him into the elite company of Indian batting legends such as Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. Gill had recently faced health challenges, being diagnosed with dengue and subsequently admitted to Chennai's Kaveri hospital due to a drop in platelet count. 

While his recovery is still ongoing, his rapid progress puts him in contention for a comeback to India's playing XI. Prasad stated confidently that Gill will feature in the match against Pakistan, citing his recent net practice sessions as evidence of his recovery, saying, "I think we can put an end to all kinds of speculations. Shubman Gill will definitely play this game (vs Pakistan). He's too good a player to miss out. He had just a fever. He has recovered. It was not threatening at all that we would even think about 
replacements."

Prasad emphasized Gill's familiarity with Ahmedabad, his home ground in the IPL, and urged for his inclusion, noting, "This is the ground where he has played his franchise cricket. He understands every blade of grass about this ground. He knows how to get runs here."

In conclusion, Prasad stressed the importance of fielding the best possible XI for the Pakistan match and underlined Gill's match-winning potential, stating, "It would be very good if we go in with the best possible XI. Ishan, of course, has done reasonably well in the second game, but when a person like Shubman Gill is there, you have one more match-winner in the XI."

The anticipation for the India vs. Pakistan World Cup clash continues to grow as fans eagerly await Shubman Gill's potential return to the team."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Israel-Palestine conflict: India sets up 24-hour control room to monitor situation

PM Modi offers prayers at Parvati Kund, Adi Kailash during Uttarakhand visit, SEE pictures

On Iran's involvement in Hamas attack on Israel, US says, 'complicit, in a broad sense'

Wordle 846 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 13

Watch: Kuldeep Yadav takes brilliant juggling catch to dismiss Rashid Khan in IND vs AFG World Cup 2023 game

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE