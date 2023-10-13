'Shubman Gill will definitely play': Former chief selector MSK Prasad confident of opener's return for Pakistan clash

Former Chief selector MSK Prasad has expressed confidence that Shubman Gill will be on the field for the much-anticipated India vs. Pakistan clash.

Former Chief selector MSK Prasad has expressed confidence that Shubman Gill will be on the field for the much-anticipated India vs. Pakistan clash in the World Cup on October 14. Gill's outstanding performance in 2023 speaks for itself, with a total of 1,230 runs in just 20 ODIs, making him the leading run-scorer in this format for the year, boasting an impressive average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03.

His six centuries in the year have catapulted him into the elite company of Indian batting legends such as Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. Gill had recently faced health challenges, being diagnosed with dengue and subsequently admitted to Chennai's Kaveri hospital due to a drop in platelet count.

While his recovery is still ongoing, his rapid progress puts him in contention for a comeback to India's playing XI. Prasad stated confidently that Gill will feature in the match against Pakistan, citing his recent net practice sessions as evidence of his recovery, saying, "I think we can put an end to all kinds of speculations. Shubman Gill will definitely play this game (vs Pakistan). He's too good a player to miss out. He had just a fever. He has recovered. It was not threatening at all that we would even think about

replacements."

Prasad emphasized Gill's familiarity with Ahmedabad, his home ground in the IPL, and urged for his inclusion, noting, "This is the ground where he has played his franchise cricket. He understands every blade of grass about this ground. He knows how to get runs here."

In conclusion, Prasad stressed the importance of fielding the best possible XI for the Pakistan match and underlined Gill's match-winning potential, stating, "It would be very good if we go in with the best possible XI. Ishan, of course, has done reasonably well in the second game, but when a person like Shubman Gill is there, you have one more match-winner in the XI."

The anticipation for the India vs. Pakistan World Cup clash continues to grow as fans eagerly await Shubman Gill's potential return to the team."