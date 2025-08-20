Shubman Gill vs Axar Patel: Sunil Gavaskar gives blunt take on India's Asia Cup vice-captaincy call

The Asia Cup T20I tournament, featuring eight teams, is set to take place in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 9 to 28. The defending champions, India, are in Group 'A' with Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar weighed in on the recent vice-captaincy controversy, announcing that Shubman Gill will take on the role of deputy to India captain Suryakumar Yadav in the T20 format, stepping in for Axar Patel, who previously occupied that position. Gavaskar expressed that this decision was not unexpected, given the right-hander's impressive performance in England, and emphasized that it sends a strong signal that Gill could be the future T20I captain for India.

“Not surprising at all. He (Shubman Gill) scored over 750 runs just a couple of weeks ago. You cannot exclude a player in that kind of form. Also, he has done really well in the IPL, which concluded just before the tour to England. It's a very good inclusion. Giving him the vice-captaincy is also a way of telling him that in the future, he could be leading the T20 side. I think it’s a very, very good selection,” Gavaskar told India Today.

“He was very impressive in England. To score 750-plus runs while leading the side for the first time shows how well he handled pressure. This vice-captaincy is a clear sign that he is going to be the captain of the Indian team as well, It's always good to have him take the responsibility just a little bit earlier,” he added.

Discussing the players who were left out of the Asia Cup squad, the former India opener expressed that only 11 can play in a match and 15 can be part of the squad, meaning that inevitably, someone will miss out. Nevertheless, he emphasized that once the team is declared, it is everyone's shared duty to support that team rather than stir up pointless controversies.

"You can only pick XI in the match and you can only pick 15 in the squad. Somebody has to miss out, that's just one of those in Indian cricket. No point in discussing whether A or B or C should've been there. This is now our team. We can all have our opinions before the selection committee picks the team but once the team is picked, we should back it fully. We shouldn't be saying A should've been there or B should've been there. That only creates controversy, which the players don't need," said Gavaskar.

The Men in Blue will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, followed by a highly anticipated match against their archrivals, Pakistan, on September 14.

India is set to compete in 15 T20I matches following the continental tournament as they prepare for next year's T20 World Cup, which will take place in India and Sri Lanka in February.

India's squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

