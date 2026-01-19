Shubman Gill turns to domestic cricket after ODI setback, to play for Punjab in Ranji Trophy

After an ODI setback, Shubman Gill is set to return to domestic cricket and represent Punjab in the Ranji Trophy. The move signals a reset for the young batter as he looks to regain rhythm, form and confidence through red-ball cricket in India’s premier domestic tournament.

India's Test and ODI captain, Shubman Gill, has opted not to take a break following the recent 50-over defeat to New Zealand. He will participate in the upcoming Ranji Trophy match for Punjab against Saurashtra in Rajkot, starting Thursday. Gill, who played in all three ODIs of the recently concluded series that India lost 1-2, has decided to jump back into red-ball cricket right away since he is not included in India's T20 World Cup squad. The 26-year-old is eager to assist Punjab in keeping their slim chances of reaching the knockout stage alive in this prestigious domestic tournament.

Currently, Punjab sits sixth in Group B with 11 points from five matches. With three league games remaining, the former champions must secure outright victories in all their upcoming matches to have any realistic hope of advancing to the knockout rounds.

The clash against Saurashtra, the reigning domestic champions, will also be Gill's first red-ball match since he suffered a neck injury during the Test series against South Africa, which sidelined him from competitive cricket for an extended period.

His return is anticipated to greatly enhance Punjab's batting lineup, which has struggled with consistency this season. Despite his increasing responsibilities on the international stage, the Indian captain has frequently emphasized the significance of domestic cricket for maintaining form and match fitness.

There are eight teams divided into four groups, with the top two from each group advancing to the knockout stage. Punjab is in Group B, currently led by Karnataka, who have amassed 21 points from five matches. Maharashtra follows in second place with 18 points, Madhya Pradesh is third with 16, Saurashtra is fourth with 13, and Goa is fifth with 11 points from five games.

Additionally, this will mark Gill's first red-ball appearance since the neck injury he sustained during the first of two Test matches against South Africa in November 2025. He was unable to continue in the first Test and missed the second match as India ultimately lost the series 2-0.

Also read| 'Wonder if Mr. expert of cricket...': Virat Kohli's brother fires fresh shot at Sanjay Manjrekar as star batter's ODI form soars