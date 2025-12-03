FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad create history; break legendary ODI record set by Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik

Tatkal Ticket Booking: Indian Railways introduces BIG change for tickets at reservation counters; check details here

Meet Sheetal Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sister-in-law, Raj Nidimoru's sister, has three sons, works as business coach in...

After Op Sindoor success, India eyes Russia's S-500 days ahead of Putin's visit, know features, significance

After Op Sindoor success, India eyes Russia's S-500 days ahead of Putin's visit, know features, significance

Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai battered by heavy rains as storm stalls near Tamil Nadu coast, check updates

Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya to return with T20I series vs South Africa: Check full squad

Fans scream ‘Krish Kapoor is back’ as they spot Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday with his swanky bike, WATCH

Bumper placements: This IIT sets new record with over 600 job offers on 1st day, check details

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli scripts new milestone with 84th international century, extends record for most back-to-back ODI hundreds

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs SA: Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad create history; break legendary ODI record set by Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad create history; break legendary ODI reco

Tatkal Ticket Booking: Indian Railways introduces BIG change for tickets at reservation counters; check details here

Tatkal Ticket Booking: Railways introduces BIG change for tickets at counters

Meet Sheetal Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sister-in-law, Raj Nidimoru's sister, has three sons, works as business coach in...

Meet Sheetal Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sister-in-law

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS

What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See

Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi and Bengali films

Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya to return with T20I series vs South Africa: Check full squad

Taking to its official social media handles, BCCI finally unveiled its 15-member squad for the upcoming 5-match T20I series against South Africa, starting December 9.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 06:09 PM IST

Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya to return with T20I series vs South Africa: Check full squad
BCCI announces 15-member T20 squad for 5-match series vs Proteas
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday finally announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming 5-match T20I series against South Africa, starting December 9. Shubman Gill, who sustained an injury during the Kolkata Test against the Proteas, will return to action as Suryakumar Yadav's deputy in the squad. Not only this, Hardik Pandya, who has been out of cricketing action for nearly two months due to injury, is also returning to the squad after proving his mettle in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

South Africa came to India last month for a red-ball and white-ball series, which began with the Kolkata Test. Later, the Proteas decimated India in the Guwahati Test and clinched the 2-match series 2-0. In the ongoing 3-match ODI series, India are leading it 1-0 after winning the first game in Ranchi.

Team India's squad for T20 series vs South Africa

Suryakumar Yadav (C)
Shubman Gill (VC)
Jitesh Sharma (WK)
Sanju Samson (WK)
Abhishek Sharma
Tilak Varma
Hardik Pandya
Shivam Dube
Axar Patel
Jasprit Bumrah
Varun Chakaravarthy
Arshdeep Singh
Kuldeep Yadav
Harshit Rana
Washington Sundar

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Tatkal Ticket Booking: Indian Railways introduces BIG change for tickets at reservation counters; check details here
    Tatkal Ticket Booking: Railways introduces BIG change for tickets at counters
    Meet Sheetal Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sister-in-law, Raj Nidimoru's sister, has three sons, works as business coach in...
    Meet Sheetal Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sister-in-law
    After Op Sindoor success, India eyes Russia's S-500 days ahead of Putin's visit, know features, significance
    After Op Sindoor success, India eyes Russia's S-500 days ahead of Putin's visit,
    After Op Sindoor success, India eyes Russia's S-500 days ahead of Putin's visit, know features, significance
    After Op Sindoor success, India eyes Russia's S-500 days ahead of Putin's visit,
    Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai battered by heavy rains as storm stalls near Tamil Nadu coast, check updates
    Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai sees heavy rains as storm stalls near TN
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS
    What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of
    Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics
    Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See
    Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi and Bengali films
    Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi
    Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?
    Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
    Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes
    Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement