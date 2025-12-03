Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya to return with T20I series vs South Africa: Check full squad

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad create history; break legendary ODI record set by Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik
CRICKET
Taking to its official social media handles, BCCI finally unveiled its 15-member squad for the upcoming 5-match T20I series against South Africa, starting December 9.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday finally announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming 5-match T20I series against South Africa, starting December 9. Shubman Gill, who sustained an injury during the Kolkata Test against the Proteas, will return to action as Suryakumar Yadav's deputy in the squad. Not only this, Hardik Pandya, who has been out of cricketing action for nearly two months due to injury, is also returning to the squad after proving his mettle in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
South Africa came to India last month for a red-ball and white-ball series, which began with the Kolkata Test. Later, the Proteas decimated India in the Guwahati Test and clinched the 2-match series 2-0. In the ongoing 3-match ODI series, India are leading it 1-0 after winning the first game in Ranchi.
Suryakumar Yadav (C)
Shubman Gill (VC)
Jitesh Sharma (WK)
Sanju Samson (WK)
Abhishek Sharma
Tilak Varma
Hardik Pandya
Shivam Dube
Axar Patel
Jasprit Bumrah
Varun Chakaravarthy
Arshdeep Singh
Kuldeep Yadav
Harshit Rana
Washington Sundar