Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya to return with T20I series vs South Africa: Check full squad

Taking to its official social media handles, BCCI finally unveiled its 15-member squad for the upcoming 5-match T20I series against South Africa, starting December 9.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday finally announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming 5-match T20I series against South Africa, starting December 9. Shubman Gill, who sustained an injury during the Kolkata Test against the Proteas, will return to action as Suryakumar Yadav's deputy in the squad. Not only this, Hardik Pandya, who has been out of cricketing action for nearly two months due to injury, is also returning to the squad after proving his mettle in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

South Africa came to India last month for a red-ball and white-ball series, which began with the Kolkata Test. Later, the Proteas decimated India in the Guwahati Test and clinched the 2-match series 2-0. In the ongoing 3-match ODI series, India are leading it 1-0 after winning the first game in Ranchi.

Team India's squad for T20 series vs South Africa

Suryakumar Yadav (C)

Shubman Gill (VC)

Jitesh Sharma (WK)

Sanju Samson (WK)

Abhishek Sharma

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya

Shivam Dube

Axar Patel

Jasprit Bumrah

Varun Chakaravarthy

Arshdeep Singh

Kuldeep Yadav

Harshit Rana

Washington Sundar