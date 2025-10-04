Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Shubman Gill to replace Rohit Sharma as ODI captain in series against Australia? Here's what we know so far

After the Tests, is Shubman Gill taking over as captain in the 50-over format of the game as well? Let's find out here.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 02:16 PM IST

Team India's Test captain Shubman Gill is all set to replace Rohit Sharma as skipper in the One Day Internationals (ODIs) as well, and his first assignment will be the 3-match series against Australia, starting October 19 in Perth. As per a report by The Indian Express, the decision to make Gill the ODI captain was taken by the team's management so that he can lead the Men in Blue in the 2027 World Cup, which will be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

 

The report also claims that head coach Gautam Gambhir was also kept in the loop before making the decision to hand over the captaincy to Gill. For those unversed, Gill was given the charge of leading Team India in the red-ball format earlier this year.

 

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be travelling to Australia for the upcoming 3-match ODI series, which will be their first international outing after the 2025 Champions Trophy.

 

Rohit Sharma's stint as skipper

 

Rohit has led Team India in 56 matches, winning 42 and losing 12 games. He replaced Kohli as skipper in December 2021 after Virat decided to step down from captaincy. Under Rohit's captaincy, India won the 2023 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, the 2024 T20 World Cup, and the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, India lost the 2023 World Cup Final against Australia despite winning all other matches in the tournament.

 

It will be interesting to see what team management and the head coach finally decide about the fate of Rohit Sharma as skipper.

