Shubman Gill to play IND Vs PAK World Cup match? Star batter travels to Ahmedabad ahead of big clash

India opener Shubman Gill is set to rejoin the squad in Ahmedabad ahead of their highly anticipated third match of the ICC World Cup 2023 against Pakistan. Gill's departure for Ahmedabad is scheduled for Wednesday, October 11.

The clash between the two teams is scheduled for October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. However, Gill's participation in the match remains uncertain as he continues to recover from dengue.

Gill had remained in Chennai and was even hospitalized in the city due to the virus. Unfortunately, this meant that he was unable to participate in India's first two games against Australia and Afghanistan.

Gill's health update

"Gill is doing absolutely fine and is set to leave Chennai for Ahmedabad today. It is still not clear whether Gill will have a light training session at Motera on Thursday.

"His recovery has been fine but can't really be sure if he can play against Pakistan," a BCCI official told PTI.

India sorely missed Gill in the opening game, as the top-order failed to contribute a single run. Gill has been India's standout performer in ODIs this year, amassing an impressive 1230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03.

In Gill's absence, Ishan Kishan took on the role of opener against the Australians. However, he was dismissed without scoring a single run, along with Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, in India's resounding victory in Chennai. Nevertheless, Kishan has been given another opportunity to open alongside Rohit Sharma in the ongoing clash against Afghanistan in Delhi.

