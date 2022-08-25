Search icon
Shubman Gill to play for Glamorgan for the rest of County Championship, subject to visa clearance

Shubman Gill is set for his maiden stint in the County Championship after signing with Glamorgan for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 08:03 PM IST

Shubman Gill

India batter Shubman Gill, who has been in fine form in the ODI format, is set for his maiden stint in the County Championship after signing with Glamorgan for the remainder of the 2022 season, subject to visa clearance.

If all goes well, Gill will be the seventh India player to be signed by a county team this season, after Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), Washington Sundar (Lancashire), Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Siraj (both Warwickshire), Umesh Yadav (Middlesex) and Navdeep Saini (Kent).

The 22-year-old will be the third Indian to play for Glamorgan in the County Championship after Ravi Shastri (1987-91) and Sourav Ganguly (2005), an ESPNcricinfo report said.

The top-order batter is coming off superb batting form in the ODI series against West Indies and Zimbabwe, where he scored 205 runs at 102.50 average and 245 runs at 122.50 average respectively.

Gill has played 11 Test matches so far in which he has scored 579 runs at an average of 30.47. His last red-ball game was the fifth Test against England in Birmingham in July this year where he made scores of 17 and 4 in India's defeat.

He has also featured in 12 first-class matches for his home team Punjab in the Ranji Trophy where he has scored 1176 runs at an average of 65.33.

Notably, Glamorgan are currently at the third position in the Division Two table with five wins in 10 matches. They still have four more matches left and will resume the season against Worcestershire on September 5 in Cardiff

