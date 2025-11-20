FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Shubman Gill to play 2nd Test vs South Africa? India coach drops crucial fitness update

Uncertainty surrounds Shubman Gill’s availability for the 2nd Test against South Africa as the India coach issued a significant update on the star batter’s fitness and readiness. While the team management continues to monitor his condition closely, fans are eagerly awaiting a final call.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 05:45 PM IST

Shubman Gill to play 2nd Test vs South Africa? India coach drops crucial fitness update
Indian cricket team's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, has shared an important fitness update regarding skipper Shubman Gill as the team prepares for the second Test match against South Africa in Guwahati, which kicks off on Saturday. Gill, who sustained a neck injury during the first Test in Kolkata, missed training on Thursday. Kotak announced that the young player will undergo a fitness assessment on Friday. Although media reports suggest that Gill may not participate in the match, Kotak emphasized that the final decision will rest with the physios and doctors, highlighting the necessity for Gill to recover fully to prevent any recurrence of the neck spasm.

"See, he is definitely recovering really well, because I also met him yesterday," Kotak said. "Now, the decision will be taken tomorrow evening, because the physios and doctors have to decide whether, even if he is fully recovered, there's a chance of the spasm recurring during the match. That is very important. If there is a doubt, then I am sure he will rest for one more game because it won't help the team otherwise. A player like Shubman, and he's the captain so any team would miss him."

Acknowledging the significance of Gill's potential absence, Kotak expressed his confidence in the team's depth.

"But if he is missing out because of injury, we have batters and plenty of good players. They are professionals; they should come and perform for the team," Kotak said.

"We all wish he plays, but if he doesn't, we will definitely have a good replacement and maybe the guy coming in will score a hundred."

In the first Test in Kolkata, Dhruv Jurel batted at No. 4 during the second innings, and Kotak did not dismiss the possibility of this arrangement being revisited, although he noted that any combinations would only be finalized after assessing Gill's fitness.

"Jurel batted at No. 4, so he is one option. But until we know about Shubman, there is no point discussing who will play," he said.

A report from PTI on Wednesday indicated that while Shubman Gill's pain has considerably diminished, he is still not in optimal condition for the match. The captain requires at least another 10 days for complete recovery and rehabilitation. Nevertheless, he is keen to make himself available, and the management believes that a partially fit Gill is a better option than others. The BCCI sports science team, however, is opting to wait as long as possible before reaching a conclusive decision.

Also read| 'Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma were forced out': Ex-India star drops bombshell, blames Gautam Gambhir's team atmosphere for retirements

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
