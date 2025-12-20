Shubman Gill snubbed from T20 World Cup 2026 squad without warning, Report reveals shocking details

A report makes a shocking claim that Shubman Gill was dropped from India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad without any prior communication. The development has sparked debate over selection transparency, BCCI protocol, and how the omission was handled by India’s selectors.

India has announced its squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, with less than two months to go before the tournament begins. The selection has brought several surprises, but the most shocking decision was the exclusion of Shubman Gill from the lineup. This move is unexpected, especially since he has served as the T20I vice-captain for a considerable period, having been reinstated to the T20I team during the Asia Cup 2025. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Suryakumar Yadav suggested that his omission was due to his recent poor batting performance. Furthermore, it appears that Gill may not have been notified about this decision in advance.

A report from The Times of India reveals that Shubman Gill was not informed about his removal from the T20 World Cup 2026 squad prior to the announcement, despite being part of the T20I team for the South Africa tour that concluded just a day before the squad was finalized. He only learned of his exclusion right before the meeting at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai began.

“Shubman Gill was spoken to before the meeting. Obviously, we cannot give the details, but he explained the combination call. Unfortunate for him, but at the end of the day, you need the best combination for the World Cup," a BCCI official told the publication.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav commented on Gill's exclusion, emphasizing that the decision was based more on team combination than on quality, form, or aggression at the top of the order.

"The thing is, post the T20 World Cup when we went to Sri Lanka, when I was appointed captain officially for the first time, we scored 200 runs in the first game. Gill played a good part in that as well.

"It's not about his form or anything; it's just about the combination right now. We wanted to have a keeper at the top. We wanted to have someone like Rinku Singh or maybe a Washington Sundar later on to have a different combination. So that's why we brought in that extra wicketkeeper at the top. And it's not just about form - we're talking about quality here. He's a terrific player, there's no question about that. It's just that the situation is such that we need a keeper to back up the order, to have two or three good combinations which can win us the World Cup."

With Shubman Gill's absence, India will need to appoint a new vice-captain, and Axar Patel has been chosen for this role for the T20 World Cup 2026. In the playing XI, Sanju Samson will take on the opening role, having been left out of the last few T20Is following Gill's return. Samson has been in excellent form in that position, scoring three T20I centuries over the past year. Additionally, Rinku Singh has been included as the extra batter in the squad.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Axar Patel (vc), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh

Also read| Team India's biggest worries before T20 World Cup 2026: Openers still unsettled, captain Suryakumar Yadav off-colour