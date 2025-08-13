Twitter
Shubman Gill set to replace Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain? BCCI sent Virat Kohli-like aura message ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Shubman Gill may soon have a bigger leadership role. He might replace Axar Patel as the T20I vice-captain. This change could help unify leadership roles and create consistency across different game types. Gill is viewed as the next leader for India in all limited-overs cricket formats.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 09:20 PM IST

Shubman Gill set to replace Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain? BCCI sent Virat Kohli-like aura message ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Currently, India has three different captains: Shubman Gill for Tests, Suryakumar Yadav for T20Is, and Rohit Sharma for ODIs. Though Rohit Sharma is the ODI captain, there's talk about him being replaced before the 2027 World Cup. This is a change for Indian cricket, as usually one person captains all three formats. Shubman Gill, who is now the Test captain, wasn't picked for the 2024 T20 World Cup team. Still, he did very well in the five Test matches against England, scoring over 750 runs. So, it seems like he should be included in the T20 format.

PTI reported that Gill might also become the vice-captain. Former BCCI selector Devang Gandhi remarked, "Split captaincy doesn't work in India in the long run."

"Gill has built an aura similar to what Virat had in 2017. Virat was groomed under MS Dhoni. Gill is also at his peak like Virat was. He too has reacted to captaincy as well as Virat did. Ajit Agarkar has shown great foresight by appointing Gill as Test captain. There's no reason why he should not give Gill a leadership role in T20. The messaging has to be clear about who takes over after Surya," Gandhi told TOI.

"Unlike other countries, split captaincy doesn't work in India in the long run because you crave stability in the thought process. When you have a prolific all-format player leading in one format, it becomes difficult not to hand him the same responsibility in the other formats. Gill has ticked all the boxes as a batter. And he has led in the IPL."

In the meantime, Shubman Gill, the Test captain of India, has been awarded the ICC Men's Player of the Month for July 2025 due to his outstanding performances against England in an exciting Test series. He faced tough competition from England's Test captain Ben Stokes and South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, according to the official ICC website.

The 25-year-old had an exceptional month in July, accumulating 567 runs with an impressive average of 94.50 over three Tests, including a double century and two centuries in six matches.

This was Gill's inaugural tour as India's Test captain, and he expressed that it was a great honor to receive such recognition.

"It feels great to be named the ICC Player of the Month for July," Gill said. This time it holds a lot more significance since it has come for my performances during my first Test series as captain. The double ton in Birmingham is obviously something I will cherish forever and will be one of the highlights of my tour to England."

