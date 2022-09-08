Search icon
Shubman Gill scores 92 for Glamorgan in his County championship debut against Worcestershire

Gill's elegant knock of 92 ended when he was Leg before wicket (lbw) to Ed Barnard before play was stopped for bad light after only 50 overs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 02:37 PM IST

Shubman Gill

India's star batter Shubman Gill smashed a fine 92 in his County Championships debut as his team Glamorgan reached 230 for seven on the third day against Worcestershire on Wednesday.

Gill's elegant knock of 92 ended when he was Leg before wicket (lbw) to Ed Barnard before play was stopped for bad light when only 50 overs were bowled. The 22-year-old Indian took 148 balls for his debut 92-run knock which was decorated with nine fours and a six.

"It was a great experience for me to come here and play county cricket and spend some time in the middle so it was a good outing for me today," ESPNcricinfo quoted Gill as saying.

"The conditions are different to back home, especially with the rain - you stop, you start again, you stop, you start again, which is challenging when you are in the zone. It is also part of the experience when you play in the UK," he added.

"They bowled some decent spells, hit some good areas. We should be able to give them good competition in terms of saving the match. Our first target is to get over 250 and a batting bonus point, once we are over that then even if we follow on I think we could save the match," said the India batter.

"It is obviously disappointing to get out, it does not matter if it rains after that or not. And I was quite disappointed, especially to be out on 92, but I was pretty satisfied with my own performance because I wanted to spend some time out in the middle and I got that. Hopefully, when I bat next for Glamorgan I will be familiar with the conditions," Gill said.

 

