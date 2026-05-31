Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan set to break iconic Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers record against RCB in IPL 2026 final

Gujarat Titans opening pair Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are just 54 runs away from breaking the iconic IPL partnership record held by Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers ahead of the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are on the verge of something big for the Gujarat Titans—just 54 runs away from making IPL history. If they reach that mark, they’ll eclipse the all-time record for a batting partnership in a single IPL season, which is currently held by RCB legends Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Those two piled up an almost mythical 939 runs together back in 2016, a feat no other pair has matched since.

What’s remarkable about Gill and Sudharsan is how reliable they’ve been for Gujarat this season. Game after game, they come out swinging—or defending, depending on what’s needed—setting the tone for the innings. They balance solid technique with enough aggression to keep the scoreboard ticking, making sure the Titans get off to a secure start. It’s not just a couple of good matches—it’s sustained excellence.

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Take their performance in Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals, for instance. That partnership wasn’t just another solid stand; it marked their 11th century stand together in T20s, more than any other opening pair in the format. Season totals speak for themselves: 886 runs in 15 innings, averaging over 63 together. Four times they’ve gone past a hundred, and twice they've paired up for fifties. It’s the kind of consistency every team dreams of up top.

Individually, both are among the best in the league right now. Gill has racked up 722 runs at a healthy average of 48, blasting along at a strike rate over 163. He’s notched a ton and six half-centuries, with a highest of 104—numbers that put him right up there with the IPL’s elite. Sudharsan isn’t far behind: 710 runs in 16 innings, averaging 47, with a strike rate just under 160. He’s hit a hundred and eight fifties, topping out at exactly 100.

For context, what Kohli and de Villiers managed in 2016 was almost superhuman—939 runs at an average close to 80, including five centuries together. That set a bar nobody’s touched yet, but Gill and Sudharsan are breathing down their necks.

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