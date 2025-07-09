Shubman Gill's viral photo with Sara Tendulkar at star-studded London event sets social media abuzz

A recent photo from a star-studded charity dinner in London has once again put India's Test captain Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, at the center of social media buzz.

A photo from a charity event in London has everyone talking. It shows Shubman Gill, India's Test captain, smiling at Sara Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter. The picture was taken at Yuvraj Singh's YouWeCan Foundation dinner on July 8th, and it quickly spread online, making fans wonder again about their relationship.

Many cricketers, Team India members, and celebrities were at the event. Gill was looking good and seemed to be smiling at Sara, who was sitting close by. People online are sharing the photo a lot, looking closely at everything, and talking about whether or not they might be a couple.

People have been talking about Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar for a while. It started a few years ago because of what they did on social media, like liking and commenting on each other's posts. Sometimes, they even used similar captions. Even though they haven't said anything official about being together, people still talk about them as a possible couple.

Back in April 2025, Shubman Gill said he was single for more than three years because he's busy with cricket. Also, in May 2025, there were reports that Sara Tendulkar was seeing Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, but they supposedly broke up.

Still, this new photo from London shows that people are still very interested in Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar. Even though they haven't confirmed anything or been linked to others, one smile shared between them is enough to get social media excited. It just goes to show that fans love to guess about celebrity couples, no matter what's really going on.

