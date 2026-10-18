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Shubman Gill's Ranji Trophy comeback falls flat as India captain scores just 1 run ahead of NZ Tests

Shubman Gill's return to the Ranji Trophy ended on a disappointing note as the India captain managed just 1 run for Punjab against Chhattisgarh. With the upcoming Test series against New Zealand on the horizon, Gill's early dismissal has raised questions about his preparation and form.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 02:18 PM IST

Shubman Gill's Ranji Trophy comeback falls flat as India captain scores just 1 run ahead of NZ Tests
Shubman Gill got out for 1 in Ranji Trophy. (Image Credit: X)
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As India's Test captain Shubman Gill prepares for the crucial two-match Test series in New Zealand, he's currently featuring for Punjab in their second Elite Group B encounter of the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season. Unfortunately, on Day 1 against Chhattisgarh at the PCA International Cricket Stadium, Ground A, in New Chandigarh, his performance fell short—managing just 1 run from 5 deliveries.

The right-handed batsman from Fazilka took the crease at No. 4 following Vihaan Malhotra's early dismissal in the 26th over's opening ball, only to be clean bowled by Ajay Mandal on the third delivery of the 27th over. Mandal's breakthrough left Punjab struggling at 68/3.

Gill's participation in the Ranji Trophy emerged as a result of encouragement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The board has consistently emphasized its commitment to keeping elite international cricketers in peak condition during breaks in the national schedule. Competing in domestic first-class competitions gives premier batsmen invaluable opportunities to sharpen their discipline and footwork against skilled fast bowlers on India's diverse pitch conditions.

Gill, India's top-ranked Test batter, last appeared in a Ranji Trophy match for Punjab in January 2026 against Saurashtra in Rajkot, where he similarly struggled in the opening innings. Parth Bhut dismissed him for a two-ball duck, trapping him lbw on the sixth ball of the 20th over. In the second innings, batting at No. 4, Gill accumulated 14 runs off 32 balls.

Gill's Test career overview

Since his Test debut against Australia in Melbourne on December 26, 2020, Gill has featured in 43 matches for India, accumulating 3,043 runs. He ranks as India's second-highest run-scorer in the World Test Championship and has surpassed 1,000 Test runs as India's captain.

Throughout 2026, Gill has participated in three Tests for India, collecting 200 runs across four innings. He struck a century (126) against Afghanistan in June and posted scores of 16, 8, and 50 during the Sri Lanka tour.

His next Test assignment will be against New Zealand in Wellington, commencing November 19.

Also read| BCCI announces India’s Test and ODI squads for New Zealand tour: Who’s in, who’s out?

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