EXPLAINED: Shubman Gill's ODI captaincy - Good decision or one taken too early after losses to Australia and New Zealand?

Shubman Gill’s ODI captaincy is under scrutiny following defeats to Australia and New Zealand. Was the leadership transition timed right, or has responsibility come too early? A closer look at Gill’s performance, team balance, tactical decisions, and India’s recent setbacks.

When Shubman Gill took over as India’s ODI captain in late 2025, everyone called it a “coronation.” The guy had just finished as the world’s top run-scorer that year, and with the Champions Trophy win still fresh, the BCCI decided it was time to move forward from the Rohit Sharma era. But back-to-back series losses to Australia and New Zealand? Suddenly, Gill’s big moment feels a lot more like a trial by fire than a fairy tale.

Now the big question’s out there: Was this a bold, smart move for the long haul, or did the BCCI pull the trigger too soon, just because they wanted to “future-proof” the team?

Gill’s captaincy debut in October 2025 couldn’t have been rougher. It was a rain-shortened 26-over match in Perth, and Gill joined the likes of Virat Kohli in a club nobody wants—Indian captains who lost their very first game in charge. India went down 2-1 in that series, but the real gut punch landed on January 18, 2026, when New Zealand managed their first-ever bilateral ODI series win on Indian soil.

So here’s where things stand: Under Gill, India’s dropped two ODI series in a row for the first time in years. Even his own form’s been patchy. He flashed his class with some fifties against New Zealand, but when the pressure was highest in Indore, he managed just 23, struggling to balance the demands of captaincy with opening the batting.

People are starting to wonder if this all came too soon. The main gripe? Gill doesn’t seem to have a great feel for tactics, especially in crunch moments. In that Indore loss, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips put up a massive 219-run partnership, and guys like Ajinkya Rahane and Zaheer Khan were quick to say Gill missed a trick. Rahane pointed out on Cricbuzz that Gill only bowled Kuldeep for three overs in the middle and kept Jadeja on ice until after the 30th—basically letting New Zealand’s batters run wild.

Gill also tried to give more game time to young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy instead of going with his tried-and-true spinners, and it backfired. Suddenly, the Kiwis had 337 on the board. People are starting to think Gill’s a once-in-a-generation batter, but maybe he just doesn’t have the captaincy mileage yet to juggle big names like Rohit and Virat while trying to break in the next wave of talent.

On the other hand, the team management says this is all part of the plan for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa. Gill’s supporters call these losses growing pains. The idea is, give him the job now, and he’ll have two years of experience before the big tournament.

Gill, for his part, has stayed calm. He keeps talking about the long-term vision, about getting players like Nitish Reddy and Harshit Rana ready for overseas challenges. He’s even defended Rohit Sharma in the media, showing he’s picking up the people skills part of the gig—pretty mature stuff for a guy who’s just 26.

So, was it the right call? On paper, yes. India needed a new leader, and Gill’s the logical choice with his batting and temperament. But the timing’s left the team looking shaky, especially compared to the steady late-Rohit era. India’s “home dominance” was their biggest psychological edge, and losing that with a new captain leaves a hole. Shubman Gill has to do more than just win—he’s got to prove he can outthink the other captains, especially when the usual home advantages don’t show up.

