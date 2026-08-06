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Shubman Gill's India face 9 Tests in 7 months; WTC final equation explained

India led by Shubman Gill are set for a demanding run of nine Tests in the next seven months. With crucial World Test Championship points at stake, here's a look at how many victories India may need to secure a place in the WTC Final.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 06, 2026, 01:10 PM IST

Shubman Gill's India face 9 Tests in 7 months; WTC final equation explained
Courtesy: X/BCCI
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After almost nine months away, India’s chase for a spot in the World Test Championship Final is set to pick up again on June 9, 2027. The recent Test against Afghanistan doesn’t count, since Afghanistan isn’t part of this WTC cycle. India's last WTC match was all the way back in November 2025, where South Africa handed them a 2-0 defeat on Indian soil.

What’s next for Shubman Gill and his team? 

They’ve got a packed slate ahead—nine Tests in total, running from August 15 to March 3. First, they’ll play two matches against Sri Lanka on the road. After that, they head to New Zealand for another two Tests. Then, the new year opens with a huge home series—five Tests against Australia.

Where does India stand right now? 

They’re sitting fifth in the WTC points table. They need to break into the top two to reach the Final. South Africa, the defending champions, are holding on to second place. Australia, winners in 2023, lead the pack, and New Zealand is third. Bangladesh is just ahead of India, occupying fourth.

Now, what’s the task in front of them? Out of these nine Tests, India needs to win at least eight to guarantee a spot in the Final. Seven wins might do it, but only if other results go their way. Anything less and they’re in trouble. The good news? Two of their opponents—Australia and New Zealand—are in the top three, so India can shape the table themselves by winning those games. But they’ll probably have to wait till March for the final cutoff.

And it’s not just Test cricket on their minds. The ODI World Cup is coming up in 2027, so the schedule is going to be a juggle. Winning both the WTC and the ODI World Cup would be a dream, but let’s see Gill’s squad get through Test season first. He’s got his hands full, captaining both sides.

A quick look at recent history—India has reached the previous two WTC Finals in 2021 and 2023 but lost to New Zealand and Australia. Can they turn the corner this time? The road starts in Sri Lanka and ends against Australia on home turf. Is it doable? Absolutely. Will it be tough? Definitely. But the chase is on.

Also read| 'Tick all the boxes from now on': Gautam Gambhir issues strong message as India eye crucial Sri Lanka series win

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