Shubman Gill's form slump raises eyebrows, ex-India star calls it India's 'biggest worry' before T20 World Cup

Shubman Gill’s ongoing form slump has sparked concern ahead of the T20 World Cup, with a former India cricketer calling it the team’s ‘biggest worry’. The warning has intensified debate over India’s top-order stability and the pressure on Gill to regain consistency.

Shubman Gill's difficulties in T20 internationals are becoming increasingly apparent, and his lack of form shows no signs of improvement. Since rejoining the T20 setup, the opener has struggled to accumulate runs, which has also pushed India’s leading T20I batsmen – Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson – to the sidelines. Although Gill has been regarded as a key player for India, the statistics present a starkly different narrative. Since his return in September, Gill has participated in 15 T20I innings across three nations against seven different teams, yet he has only managed to score 263 runs, averaging 21.92 with a strike rate of 115.56. His golden duck in the second T20I against South Africa further underscored the depth of his slump.

In light of his poor performance, Irfan Pathan expressed his concerns on X, stating, "Shubman Gill’s T20i form is a big worry ahead of the T20 World Cup. Hopefully he finds his touch soon, otherwise it could turn into a real catch-22 situation for Team India."

Shubman Gill’s T20i form is a big worry ahead of the T20 World Cup. Hopefully he finds his touch soon, otherwise it could turn into a real catch-22 situation for Team India. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 11, 2025

Pathan emphasized that Gill’s form is a major concern for India, especially as the team gears up for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Importantly, before the T20 World Cup, India has eight matches remaining, including the last three in the ongoing series against South Africa. This limited timeframe means the team has little opportunity to experiment with players and combinations. If Gill fails to regain his form, the decision to replace Samson with him could prove detrimental for India.

The team management had considerable confidence in Gill's capabilities as a T20 opener, even though Samson and his Punjab teammate Abhishek Sharma were performing well at the top of the order. Since Gill's return, Samson has struggled to secure a position in the lineup.

While Gill has excelled in Tests batting at No. 4, his performance in white-ball cricket, particularly in the T20 format, has sharply declined. This downturn is so pronounced that fans and cricket analysts have begun to question his future in the format.

