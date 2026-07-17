FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Shubman Gill's ex-teammate arrested in Sri Lanka over match-fixing allegations

Shubman Gill's ex-teammate arrested in Sri Lanka over match-fixing allegations

Paresh Rawal EXPOSED! OMG 2 producer reveals actor wanted to keep Akshay Kumar 'out' from sequel, debunks his claim of ignoring him

Paresh EXPOSED! OMG 2 producer reveals actor wanted Akshay 'out' from sequel

IND vs ENG: Washington Sundar ruled out of Lord's ODI; Kuldeep Yadav likely to replace

Washington Sundar ruled out of Lord's ODI; Kuldeep Yadav likely to replace

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

Shubman Gill's ex-teammate arrested in Sri Lanka over match-fixing allegations

Manjot Kalra, who previously played for the India U-19 cricket team and is a co-owner of the Jaffna Kings franchise in the Lanka Premier League, was apprehended in Colombo on charges of allegedly trying to bribe players and manipulate match results.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 17, 2026, 08:39 PM IST

Shubman Gill's ex-teammate arrested in Sri Lanka over match-fixing allegations
Kalra scored a century in the U-19 World Cup 2018. (Courtesy: X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Just before the opening match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026, Manjot Kalra—once an India U-19 cricket star and teammate of Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw—was arrested in Colombo. Sri Lankan authorities charged him with trying to bribe players and manipulate the outcome of games. It’s especially notable since Kalra, at this point, was among the co-owners of the Jaffna Kings franchise.

What led to the arrest? Police from the Special Investigation Unit for sports-related offenses picked up Kalra at a five-star hotel in Colombo. SIU Inspector Supun Vidanage says Kalra was allegedly preparing to hand over 95 lakh Sri Lankan rupees to a player. The investigation kicked off after a player reported Kalra’s offer to the authorities, giving police the chance to monitor him closely before moving in. Kalra is expected to appear before a Colombo magistrate.

What really sealed Kalra’s fate was a complaint filed by players from his own team. Jaffna Kings cricketers Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, and Dunith Wellalage reportedly stepped forward, saying that Kalra approached them with offers to fix matches.

Kalra used to be better known for his cricket skills. Back in the ICC U19 World Cup 2019 final, he scored a century to help India secure the trophy, playing alongside Gill, Shaw, and Arshdeep Singh. His 102 runs against Australia earned him Player of the Match.

Despite that, Kalra never found real footing in the Indian Premier League or domestic cricket. Delhi Daredevils picked him up in the IPL 2018 auction, but he barely saw playing time. He also played First-Class, List-A, and T20 cricket for Delhi.

Earlier this year, Kalra switched gears, moving into sports ownership with the LPL. Jaffna Kings came under Sports Commune, a sports management firm run by Kalra and Indian entrepreneur Mayank Goel. Now, instead of building a legacy on the field, Kalra is facing tough questions about his conduct off it.

Also read| IND vs ENG: Washington Sundar ruled out of Lord's ODI; Kuldeep Yadav likely to replace

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shubman Gill's ex-teammate arrested in Sri Lanka over match-fixing allegations
Shubman Gill's ex-teammate arrested in Sri Lanka over match-fixing allegations
Paresh Rawal EXPOSED! OMG 2 producer reveals actor wanted to keep Akshay Kumar 'out' from sequel, debunks his claim of ignoring him
Paresh EXPOSED! OMG 2 producer reveals actor wanted Akshay 'out' from sequel
Apple overtakes Nvidia to become world's most valuable company: What drove the change?
Apple overtakes Nvidia to become world's most valuable company
IND vs ENG: Washington Sundar ruled out of Lord's ODI; Kuldeep Yadav likely to replace
Washington Sundar ruled out of Lord's ODI; Kuldeep Yadav likely to replace
Bullet Train Row: Ex-Japan minister slams 'sheer recklessness', MEA defends project progress
Bullet Train Row: Ex-Japan minister slams 'sheer recklessness', MEA defends
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement