Shubman Gill's ex-teammate arrested in Sri Lanka over match-fixing allegations

Manjot Kalra, who previously played for the India U-19 cricket team and is a co-owner of the Jaffna Kings franchise in the Lanka Premier League, was apprehended in Colombo on charges of allegedly trying to bribe players and manipulate match results.

Just before the opening match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026, Manjot Kalra—once an India U-19 cricket star and teammate of Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw—was arrested in Colombo. Sri Lankan authorities charged him with trying to bribe players and manipulate the outcome of games. It’s especially notable since Kalra, at this point, was among the co-owners of the Jaffna Kings franchise.

What led to the arrest? Police from the Special Investigation Unit for sports-related offenses picked up Kalra at a five-star hotel in Colombo. SIU Inspector Supun Vidanage says Kalra was allegedly preparing to hand over 95 lakh Sri Lankan rupees to a player. The investigation kicked off after a player reported Kalra’s offer to the authorities, giving police the chance to monitor him closely before moving in. Kalra is expected to appear before a Colombo magistrate.

What really sealed Kalra’s fate was a complaint filed by players from his own team. Jaffna Kings cricketers Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, and Dunith Wellalage reportedly stepped forward, saying that Kalra approached them with offers to fix matches.

Kalra used to be better known for his cricket skills. Back in the ICC U19 World Cup 2019 final, he scored a century to help India secure the trophy, playing alongside Gill, Shaw, and Arshdeep Singh. His 102 runs against Australia earned him Player of the Match.

Despite that, Kalra never found real footing in the Indian Premier League or domestic cricket. Delhi Daredevils picked him up in the IPL 2018 auction, but he barely saw playing time. He also played First-Class, List-A, and T20 cricket for Delhi.

Earlier this year, Kalra switched gears, moving into sports ownership with the LPL. Jaffna Kings came under Sports Commune, a sports management firm run by Kalra and Indian entrepreneur Mayank Goel. Now, instead of building a legacy on the field, Kalra is facing tough questions about his conduct off it.

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