Shubman Gill's comeback date revealed after T20 World Cup snub; two senior stars line up for Vijay Hazare Trophy before NZ series

Shubman Gill’s comeback plan after T20 World Cup snub has been revealed, with the star batter set to return via the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Senior players Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul will also feature in VHT ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand.

India's ODI captain, along with Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul, is set to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy next month. These players will reunite with their team ahead of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. According to Cricbuzz, Shubman Gill is scheduled to play in Punjab's upcoming match later this week against teams such as Sikkim and Goa. Punjab is grouped with Mumbai in Group C and currently sits in 4th place after securing victories in two out of the three matches they have played so far. Gill will depart from this team to join the national squad in Baroda before the first ODI against New Zealand on January 11, with his last match being on January 7-8.

Ravindra Jadeja has also made himself available and will be competing against Services and Gujarat. The group matches for Saurashtra are taking place in Alur, where they have managed to win only one match, placing them in sixth position on the points table.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has not disclosed any information regarding KL Rahul's availability, but he is likely to play on January 3 and 6 against teams like Tripura and Rajasthan. They currently hold the second position in the Group A points table, having won all their matches.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant are among the prominent international players who have taken part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) to support their local cricket, with the Indian superstar being the only one absent from the international lineup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formalized this participation, and Bumrah is an exception to the rule as the BCCI aims to avoid overworking the spearhead of the country’s bowling attack.

Kohli has participated in two matches and is anticipated to play in the January 6 game, where Pant will captain Delhi. The wicketkeeper-batter has confirmed his availability for all of Delhi’s VHT matches.

