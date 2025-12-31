Shubman Gill's comeback date revealed after T20 World Cup snub; two senior stars line up for Vijay Hazare Trophy before NZ series

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with festive party artwork; look at major doodles of 2025

Massive setback for RCB as Ellyse Perry ruled out of WPL 2026; Delhi Capitals' Annabel Sutherland also withdraws

Biggest blockbuster of 2025, beats Dhurandhar, Saiyaara, Chhaava, made in less than Rs 1 crore, earned profit of 227000%, it is...

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification for 32,679 posts released at upprpb; get direct LINK to apply here

Sant: Steve Jobs, Julia Roberts' inspiration, spiritual Guru Neem Karoli Baba gets 7-part series

Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot greenfield corridor in Maharashtra approved; check project cost, distance and more

From Mumbai to Adelaide: Viral BBL star Jerrssis Wadia receives message from Hardik Pandya as shared history emerges

Karnataka govt makes arrangements for ‘heavily drunk’, safety this New Year’s Eve celebrations, check details

Happy New Year: New Zealand rings in 2026 with fireworks, Watch video

Happy New Year 2026: Kiribati becomes the first country to enter 2026; know where it is located

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with festive party artwork; look at major doodles of 2025

Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with festive party artwork; look at major

Massive setback for RCB as Ellyse Perry ruled out of WPL 2026; Delhi Capitals' Annabel Sutherland also withdraws

Massive setback for RCB as Ellyse Perry ruled out of WPL 2026; DC's Annabel Suth

Biggest blockbuster of 2025, beats Dhurandhar, Saiyaara, Chhaava, made in less than Rs 1 crore, earned profit of 227000%, it is...

Biggest blockbuster of 2025, beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava, made profit of...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, to King, Ramayana, Battle of Galwan: 7 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026 that will create history, gross over Rs 4000 crore

From Dhurandhar 2, to King, Ramayana: 7 most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2026

From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Shocking, ugly divorces in 2025

From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck divorces

Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics

Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Shubman Gill's comeback date revealed after T20 World Cup snub; two senior stars line up for Vijay Hazare Trophy before NZ series

Shubman Gill’s comeback plan after T20 World Cup snub has been revealed, with the star batter set to return via the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Senior players Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul will also feature in VHT ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 04:23 PM IST

Shubman Gill's comeback date revealed after T20 World Cup snub; two senior stars line up for Vijay Hazare Trophy before NZ series
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India's ODI captain, along with Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul, is set to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy next month. These players will reunite with their team ahead of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. According to Cricbuzz, Shubman Gill is scheduled to play in Punjab's upcoming match later this week against teams such as Sikkim and Goa. Punjab is grouped with Mumbai in Group C and currently sits in 4th place after securing victories in two out of the three matches they have played so far. Gill will depart from this team to join the national squad in Baroda before the first ODI against New Zealand on January 11, with his last match being on January 7-8.

Ravindra Jadeja has also made himself available and will be competing against Services and Gujarat. The group matches for Saurashtra are taking place in Alur, where they have managed to win only one match, placing them in sixth position on the points table.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has not disclosed any information regarding KL Rahul's availability, but he is likely to play on January 3 and 6 against teams like Tripura and Rajasthan. They currently hold the second position in the Group A points table, having won all their matches.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant are among the prominent international players who have taken part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) to support their local cricket, with the Indian superstar being the only one absent from the international lineup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formalized this participation, and Bumrah is an exception to the rule as the BCCI aims to avoid overworking the spearhead of the country’s bowling attack.

Kohli has participated in two matches and is anticipated to play in the January 6 game, where Pant will captain Delhi. The wicketkeeper-batter has confirmed his availability for all of Delhi’s VHT matches.

Also read| What is Meningitis? Everything to know about disease that has left Australia's two-time World Cup winner Damien Martyn in induced coma

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with festive party artwork; look at major doodles of 2025
Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with festive party artwork; look at major
Massive setback for RCB as Ellyse Perry ruled out of WPL 2026; Delhi Capitals' Annabel Sutherland also withdraws
Massive setback for RCB as Ellyse Perry ruled out of WPL 2026; DC's Annabel Suth
Biggest blockbuster of 2025, beats Dhurandhar, Saiyaara, Chhaava, made in less than Rs 1 crore, earned profit of 227000%, it is...
Biggest blockbuster of 2025, beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava, made profit of...
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification for 32,679 posts released at upprpb; get direct LINK to apply here
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification for 32,679 posts released at
Sant: Steve Jobs, Julia Roberts' inspiration, spiritual Guru Neem Karoli Baba gets 7-part series
Sant: Steve Jobs, Julia Roberts' inspiration, spiritual Guru Neem Karoli Baba
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, to King, Ramayana, Battle of Galwan: 7 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026 that will create history, gross over Rs 4000 crore
From Dhurandhar 2, to King, Ramayana: 7 most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2026
From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Shocking, ugly divorces in 2025
From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck divorces
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal
English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singapore actor Ayden Sng ranks 3rd, know where Blackpink’s Rosé stands
English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singa
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement