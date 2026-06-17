FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Shubman Gill's century, Arshdeep and Gurnoor's 3-fers power India to 170-run win over Afghanistan; take 2-0 lead

Shubman Gill's century, Arshdeep and Gurnoor's 3-fers power India to 170-run win

G7 News: Modi-Trump Talks To Focus On Trade Deal, Defence Ties Amid India-US Reset Push

G7 News: Modi-Trump Talks To Focus On Trade Deal, Defence Ties Amid India-US Reset Push

Ali Fazal misses mom on her 6th death anniversary, admits she would've been 'funny ole grandmum' to daughter Zuneyra

Ali Fazal misses mom on her 6th death anniversary, pens heartfelt note

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

Shubman Gill's century, Arshdeep and Gurnoor's 3-fers power India to 170-run win over Afghanistan; take 2-0 lead

India delivered a dominant all-round performance to thrash Afghanistan by 170 runs in the second ODI and seal an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar starred with three wickets each as the Men in Blue outclassed the visitors.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 09:39 PM IST

Shubman Gill's century, Arshdeep and Gurnoor's 3-fers power India to 170-run win over Afghanistan; take 2-0 lead
Courtesy: X/BCCI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India crushed Afghanistan by 170 runs in the second ODI, grabbing an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and locking in a maiden series win as captain for Shubman Gill. The action kicked off at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium where India set Afghanistan a massive target of 403. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill both hammered centuries powering India to their seventh-highest home total in ODIs. But after that, India’s lower order collapsed in the final overs and the team was bowled out for 402.

Defending that huge total young quicks Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar took charge each picking up three wickets. Debutant Prince Yadav also got a memorable start, claiming two wickets in only his second game.

Earlier, Afghanistan asked India to bat first. Prince Yadav made his ODI debut, while Kuldeep Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal came back into the side.

Also read| Team India match South Africa's historic feat after posting 402 vs Afghanistan in 2nd ODI

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for India at the start. Yashasvi Jaiswal walked back for just 4 in the second over. Gill and Rohit Sharma regrouped, adding 50 in 32 balls. Rohit looked set but was bowled by Rashid Khan on 48 missing his half-century.

From there, Gill and Ishan Kishan took charge. Both reached their centuries—Kishan got there in 71 balls, Gill in 77—helping India to 266/2 after 33 overs. Their partnership grew to an impressive 224 until Kishan fell for 125 off 79. Nangeyalia Kharoti then seized control for Afghanistan, removing Gill for a sensational 154 and then dismissing KL Rahul for a golden duck. Kharoti also sent back Shreyas Iyer, snuffing out any hopes of a big finish from India’s tail. India lost their last few wickets quickly, all out for 402 with Kharoti finishing with 4/76.

Chasing 403, Afghanistan started solidly, reaching fifty in just over seven overs. Prince Yadav thought he’d taken his first ODI wicket, but a no-ball reprieved Gurbaz. Gurnoor Brar dismissed Gurbaz soon after, and at 62/1 in 10 overs, Afghanistan were still in the hunt.

But wickets started falling. Arshdeep got rid of Zadran, thanks to a great catch by Prince Yadav. Washington Sundar broke a key 57-run stand by removing Sediqullah Atal. Afghanistan’s debutant Darwish Rasooli, who was already battling injury, retired hurt after a brief and painful stint.

Brar then bowled Afghanistan's captain Hasmatullah Shahidi, and Arshdeep ran through the lower order, sending Rashid Khan and Ghazanfar back in quick succession. Rahmat Shah hung around, scoring a gritty 52-ball half-century, but Prince Yadav eventually got him for 79. Afghanistan slumped to 232/9. With Rasooli unable to return, their innings ended there.

Also read| LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka pens emotional note after Prince Yadav's ODI debut

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shubman Gill's century, Arshdeep and Gurnoor's 3-fers power India to 170-run win over Afghanistan; take 2-0 lead
Shubman Gill's century, Arshdeep and Gurnoor's 3-fers power India to 170-run win
Ali Fazal misses mom on her 6th death anniversary, admits she would've been 'funny ole grandmum' to daughter Zuneyra
Ali Fazal misses mom on her 6th death anniversary, pens heartfelt note
CM Thalapthy Vijay meets Samantha Ruth Prabhu, actress confesses she always knew 'he was meant for something bigger' | Viral photos
CM Thalapthy Vijay meets Samantha Ruth Prabhu, actress confesses
PM Modi raises safety of Indian seafarers during meeting with Trump at G7 summit
PM Modi raises safety of Indian seafarers during G7 meet with Trump
What! Zeenat Aman reveals her mother is Hindu, confesses why she doesn't follow Islam or Hinduism: 'No religion teaches you to...'
Zeenat Aman reveals her mother is Hindu, confesses why she doesn't follow Islam
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement