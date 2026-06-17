Shubman Gill's century, Arshdeep and Gurnoor's 3-fers power India to 170-run win over Afghanistan; take 2-0 lead

India delivered a dominant all-round performance to thrash Afghanistan by 170 runs in the second ODI and seal an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar starred with three wickets each as the Men in Blue outclassed the visitors.

India crushed Afghanistan by 170 runs in the second ODI, grabbing an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and locking in a maiden series win as captain for Shubman Gill. The action kicked off at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium where India set Afghanistan a massive target of 403. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill both hammered centuries powering India to their seventh-highest home total in ODIs. But after that, India’s lower order collapsed in the final overs and the team was bowled out for 402.

Defending that huge total young quicks Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar took charge each picking up three wickets. Debutant Prince Yadav also got a memorable start, claiming two wickets in only his second game.

Earlier, Afghanistan asked India to bat first. Prince Yadav made his ODI debut, while Kuldeep Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal came back into the side.

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It wasn’t all smooth sailing for India at the start. Yashasvi Jaiswal walked back for just 4 in the second over. Gill and Rohit Sharma regrouped, adding 50 in 32 balls. Rohit looked set but was bowled by Rashid Khan on 48 missing his half-century.

From there, Gill and Ishan Kishan took charge. Both reached their centuries—Kishan got there in 71 balls, Gill in 77—helping India to 266/2 after 33 overs. Their partnership grew to an impressive 224 until Kishan fell for 125 off 79. Nangeyalia Kharoti then seized control for Afghanistan, removing Gill for a sensational 154 and then dismissing KL Rahul for a golden duck. Kharoti also sent back Shreyas Iyer, snuffing out any hopes of a big finish from India’s tail. India lost their last few wickets quickly, all out for 402 with Kharoti finishing with 4/76.

Chasing 403, Afghanistan started solidly, reaching fifty in just over seven overs. Prince Yadav thought he’d taken his first ODI wicket, but a no-ball reprieved Gurbaz. Gurnoor Brar dismissed Gurbaz soon after, and at 62/1 in 10 overs, Afghanistan were still in the hunt.

But wickets started falling. Arshdeep got rid of Zadran, thanks to a great catch by Prince Yadav. Washington Sundar broke a key 57-run stand by removing Sediqullah Atal. Afghanistan’s debutant Darwish Rasooli, who was already battling injury, retired hurt after a brief and painful stint.

Brar then bowled Afghanistan's captain Hasmatullah Shahidi, and Arshdeep ran through the lower order, sending Rashid Khan and Ghazanfar back in quick succession. Rahmat Shah hung around, scoring a gritty 52-ball half-century, but Prince Yadav eventually got him for 79. Afghanistan slumped to 232/9. With Rasooli unable to return, their innings ended there.

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