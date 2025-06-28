A video from the final day of play has gone viral on social media, showing captain Shubman Gill attempting to motivate Mohammed Siraj. In the clip, Gill can be heard saying, 'Bismillah kar do dalo Siraj bhai.'

India suffered a major defeat against England in the first Test at Headingley, Leeds. While India had chances throughout the match, they ultimately wasted their opportunity. They were at 430-3 in the first innings, in a strong position to score nearly 600 runs, but they stumbled and were dismissed for 471. In their second innings they lost their final seven wickets for a mere 77 runs, ending with a total of 364 and setting a target of 371.

Despite the collapse, 371 was a target that could have been defended yet England succeeded in their chase. The Indian bowling lineup was heavily dependent on pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the other bowlers seemed ineffective. Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna were expected to do good but their contributions fell short.

Siraj did well in the second innings but was unlucky not to take any wickets. India dropped several catches, which ultimately cost them the match.

In the meantime, a video from the final day of play has gone viral on social media, showing captain Shubman Gill attempting to motivate Mohammed Siraj. In the clip, Gill can be heard saying, 'Bismillah kar do dalo Siraj bhai.'

Meanwhile, India has announced that Jasprit Bumrah will participate in only three matches during the series. The pacer sustained an injury during the fifth Test in Australia after playing in all matches, leading to the decision for India to manage his workload more effectively on the tour to England.

As per reports, Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be rested for the second Test.

This raises concerns for the team as Bumrah is undoubtedly their top bowler and his absence will place significant pressure on the less experienced bowling lineup. The reports also indicate that left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh may debut and take Bumrah's place in the playing XI for the second Test.

