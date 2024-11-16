Shubman Gill, a right-handed batter, sustained a finger injury while fielding in the slips during a match simulation against India A at the WACA in Perth.

Team India has suffered a significant setback leading up to the first Test against Australia in Perth. Shubman Gill, a right-handed batter, sustained a finger injury while fielding in the slips during a match simulation against India A at the WACA in Perth. According to a report in the Times of India, the 25-year-old Gill has indeed injured his finger, but his availability for the first Test remains uncertain as the match is still a week away.

This latest development follows a previous injury concern involving KL Rahul, who was unable to continue batting after being struck by a ball on Day 1. Additionally, there were reports of Virat Kohli experiencing injury concerns, but scans revealed that he is in good health.

The Indian team will need to closely monitor the status of both Gill and Rahul as they prepare for the upcoming Test match against Australia. The team's depth and resilience will be tested as they navigate these challenges leading up to the highly anticipated series.

"Yes, Shubman Gill is injured but it is too early to rule him out of the opening Test. The medical team is keeping a close watch on him," Times of India quoted a source as saying.

Shubman Gill recently missed India's opening Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru due to neck stiffness. However, he returned for the last two Tests, showcasing his talent by scoring 144 runs, including an impressive 90 in Mumbai.

The Indian team arrived in Perth earlier this week and has been diligently training in the nets to prepare for the upcoming matches.

Originally scheduled to play a practice match against India A at the WACA in Perth, the team's management ultimately decided against it.

The availability of skipper Rohit Sharma for the first Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy remains uncertain. Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Friday.

