Shubman Gill rises above Virat Kohli in latest ICC ODI rankings; three Indians in top 10

India ODI captain Shubman Gill has climbed to World No. 2 in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings, overtaking Virat Kohli in a major milestone. Gill's rise underlines his consistency in the format, while three Indian batters now feature among the top 10 ODI rankings globally.

India’s ODI captain Shubman Gill just made a big move in the latest ICC rankings, jumping to the number two spot and pushing past Virat Kohli, who missed the Afghanistan series because of an injury.

With a three-match ODI series against England coming up next month, Gill is now closing in fast on the world’s top spot, currently held by Daryl Mitchell.

The updated rankings, released Wednesday, brought some mixed emotions for Indian fans. Sure, Gill surged three places to overtake Kohli and stake his claim as number two, but Kohli’s injury meant he slipped to third, and Rohit Sharma held steady in fourth.

Gill wasn’t just a star in the rankings. On the field, he led India to a 3-0 series win over Afghanistan at home and topped the run charts with 238 runs—including two match-winning innings in the first two games. He scored an unbeaten 84 in the opener and hammered 154 in the sweltering Lucknow heat. In the last match at Chennai, Gill didn’t even need to bat.

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Now, at 26, Gill is only 24 rating points behind Daryl Mitchell. Meanwhile, KL Rahul slipped out of the top ten, landing at number eleven.

Ishan Kishan had a standout moment, too. After smashing a hundred in the second ODI, he soared 21 spots to share 43rd place. With England coming up for five T20Is and three ODIs between July 14 and July 19, both Gill and Kishan have every chance to climb even higher.

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his presence felt as well. Thanks to his match-winning century in the final game against Afghanistan, he jumped a whopping 84 places.

On the bowling front, Arshdeep Singh shot up 16 positions to 22nd, Prasidh Krishna jumped 34 places to 58th, and all-rounder Washington Sundar moved up 17 spots to joint 71st. Shreyas Iyer climbed one place to rank 14th among batters.

In the world of Test cricket, New Zealand’s Matt Henry grabbed the headlines. After his incredible performance against England—taking 11 wickets, with five-wicket hauls in both innings of the second Test—he rose to the top of the ICC Test bowling rankings, joining India’s Jasprit Bumrah at number one. It’s a huge moment for New Zealand: Henry is only the third Kiwi pace bowler ever to hold the top spot, following Jack Cowie and Sir Richard Hadlee. The last time a New Zealand quick was number one was 36 years ago.

Bumrah had been the sole number one since November 2024, when he overtook Kagiso Rabada. Henry’s heroics helped New Zealand level the three-match World Test Championship series against England at one all and capped a pretty memorable week in international cricket.

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