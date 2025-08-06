Twitter
CRICKET

Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking England tour

The July ICC Player of the Month nominees reflect red-ball cricket excellence, with Gill joined by South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder (for his double-century and all-round display vs Zimbabwe) and England’s Ben Stokes (for all-round contributions against India).

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 10:39 PM IST

India's Test captain, Shubman Gill, has received a nomination for the ICC's Player of the Month award for July, alongside South Africa's all-rounder Wiaan Mulder and England's captain Ben Stokes. Under Gill's insightful leadership, India excelled in the recently finished Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, managing to secure a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

Gill's batting was pivotal to India's performance in the series against England, where he scored four centuries, including a double century that surpassed the legendary Sunil Gavaskar's record (732) for the most runs in a five-match series.

“Shubman Gill had a sensational month, amassing 567 runs at an impeccable average of 94.50 in three Tests during India's gripping series in England,” the ICC wrote on its website.

“He played a starring role in India's record-breaking win at Edgbaston, where he scored a monumental 269 in the first innings, followed by 161 in the second. His combined 430 runs across the two innings is the second highest tally, next only to Graham Gooch's 456,” it added.

Gill's returns now rank as the second-best in history for captains, only behind Sir Donald Bradman (810 runs). The ICC noted that Gill has succeeded the "all-time great" Virat Kohli at the No.4 position.

“His consistency at No. 4, carrying on the baton from all-time great Virat Kohli, provided stability and flair in equal measure, and combined with his extraordinary captaincy in his debut series,” it said.

Throughout the five Tests, Gill accumulated a total of 754 runs, achieving an average of 75.40. This marks the highest run total by an Indian captain in a five-Test series, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar's previous record of 732 runs established during the 1971 West Indies tour.

In the wider scope of Test cricket history, only the iconic Sir Donald Bradman, with 810 runs in the 1936-37 Ashes series, has surpassed this total as a captain in a five-match Test series.

Also read| Shubman Gill era begins? Ex-India star backs youngster to replace Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain

