Shubman Gill reclaims No. 1 ODI batting ranking; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes massive T20I leap

Shubman Gill has reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings, reinforcing his dominance in the 50-over format. Meanwhile, teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his rapid rise, making a significant jump in the ICC T20I batting rankings after his recent exploits.

Shubman Gill has reclaimed the number one position in the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen. The Indian captain, who leads both the ODI and Test teams, recently showcased his batting prowess in a series against England, scoring 80 (retired hurt), 31, and 77, despite India losing the series 2-1. This performance allowed Gill to surpass New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell for the top spot.

“Gill regains No.1 ODI batting spot after Mitchell misses final West Indies match. India captain Shubman Gill begins his third stint as the top-ranked ODI batter after New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell conceded the top spot, missing the final ODI against the West Indies in Bridgetown due to a low-grade hip strain,” an ICC release said on Wednesday.

In other news, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a significant leap in the T20I batsmen rankings, moving up 230 places to 48th after impressive performances in Zimbabwe, where he scored 50 and 81. He was named ‘Man of the Series’ during his time in Africa. Additionally, India’s T20I captain Shreyas Iyer and vice-captain Tilak Varma have also seen improvements in their rankings.

“India’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has surged ahead to 48th position in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings after his Player of the Series effort in Zimbabwe helped him gallop 230 places. He finished with 151 runs in three innings that boasted a 19-ball 50 in the first match and a 49-ball 81 in the third.

"Others to move up the T20I rankings include Tilak Varma (up two places to sixth) and Shreyas Iyer (up seven places to 24th) in the batting rankings. Blessing Muzarabani (up 10 places to 26th) and Ravi Bishnoi (up 31 places to 41st) have advanced in the bowling rankings,” the ICC release said.

On the bowling front, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi climbed 31 spots to reach 41st among T20I bowlers. In contrast, Varun Chakravarthy, who was sidelined from the Zimbabwe tour due to injury, fell three places but remains within the top 10. He is the only Indian bowler in that elite group.

Rohit Sharma (fourth) and Virat Kohli (third) maintained their positions in the latest ODI rankings. Notably, the only change in the top 10 of the ODI rankings was the swap between Gill and Mitchell. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl improved his standing by six places to 85th among batters, and Blessing Muzarabani advanced 10 spots in the bowlers' rankings.

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