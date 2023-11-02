Headlines

Shubman Gill photos with Orry at Mukesh Ambani’s party go viral, netizens say ‘add Ishan Kishan too’

Mukesh Ambani's party was graced by big Indian celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sara Tendulkar, Kareena Kapoor, and others.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

Shubman Gill is one of the most popular batters in the world right now and he is the top Indian batsman in the ICC ODI ranking. He is often in the news for his ballistic batting but ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup clash, the Indian opener is trending on social media platforms for a completely different reason. Shubman Gill’s image with Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is doing rounds on social media platforms. Shubman Gill met Orry at a party hosted by India’s richest man in India, Mukesh Ambani at the launch of Jio World Plaza. Ambani organised a gala event at the launch of the Jio World Plaza mall. The party was graced by big Indian celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sara Tendulkar, Kareena Kapoor, and others. At the party, Orry got his picture clicked with most of the celebrities but the one with Shubman Gill is getting attention of netizens.

In a picture of Shubman and Orry shared by a Twitter account Out Of Context Cricket, the two can be seen at the party. Although the image doesn’t have any caption, it received some amazing comments where it looks like netizens are missing Ishan Kishan. “Ishan kishan kaha ho tum” a user commented on the pic. “Add Ishan Kishan too,” another user wrote.
 

 

Mukesh Ambani has launched India’s largest luxury mall called the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai’s BKC. The new mall integrates with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre and the Jio World Garden. Notable international newcomers to the Indian market include Balenciaga, the Giorgio Armani Café, Pottery Barn Kids, Samsung Experience Centre, EL&N Café, and Rimowa. Mumbai welcomes its first stores of Valentino, Tory Burch, YSL, Versace, Tiffany, Ladurée, and Pottery Barn, while key flagships include other iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Bally, Giorgio Armani, Dior, YSL, and Bulgari.

