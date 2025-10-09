Shubman Gill on verge of history, set to surpass Sunil Gavaskar’s legendary record in 2nd Test vs West Indies

Shubman Gill recently broke Sunil Gavaskar's record for the most runs as an Indian captain in a single Test series. Gill amassed 754 runs in 10 innings, surpassing Gavaskar's 732 runs against West Indies in 1978-79.

Shubman Gill, a shining young talent in Indian cricket, is on the brink of joining an exclusive group and potentially doing so at an unprecedented pace. The 26-year-old batsman has already amassed 804 runs in merely 11 innings as India’s Test captain, and if he manages to score 196 more runs in his next three innings, he will become the fastest Indian captain to achieve 1,000 Test runs. This is not only a potential Indian record – it signifies Gill’s growth and performance at the pinnacle of leadership.

At present, the record for the fastest Indian captain to reach 1,000 Test runs is held by Sunil Gavaskar, who accomplished this milestone in 15 innings. With 11 innings already played, Gill has a three-innings opportunity to surpass Gavaskar’s long-held record.

While Gill aims for an Indian record, the global record for the fastest to 1,000 Test runs as captain remains nearly unreachable. The legendary Australian Don Bradman reached this landmark in just 11 innings, demonstrating his unmatched prowess during the early years of the game.

Gill’s recent performances in the longest format have been remarkable, and what is even more impressive is his ability to manage the responsibilities of captaincy. Balancing leadership with personal performance is challenging, yet Gill seems to be flourishing under the strain.

Regardless of whether he breaks the record, achieving the 1,000-run milestone as captain so early in his career already places him in elite company.

As India looks ahead to the future of Test cricket, Shubman Gill’s combination of leadership and run-scoring prowess may well herald a new era. With history within his grasp, all eyes will be focused on his upcoming innings.

