Shubman Gill on his way to replace Rohit Sharma as Indian skipper? Ex-selector gives expert opinion

Shubman Gill (Left) and Rohit Sharma (Right)

Shubman Gill is one of the most promising players of Team India and has emerged as a rising star after the most recent season of the Indian Premier League. However, can Shubman Gill be seen as the future skipper of the Indian cricket team?

Shubman Gill is the opening batter for Team India in most games and has displayed a stunning performance in IPL 2023, after which people are terming him as the “Prince” of Indian cricket. Now, people are also seeing him as the future captain of Team India.

Bhupinder Singh Sr, who served as the national selector of the Indian cricket team from 2005 to 2008, weighed in on whether Shubman Gill can be the next captain of the cricket team or not, replacing current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Singh said that while Shubman Gill is one of the brightest players in the Indian team and can be the next “batting sensation” of the country, it is too early to speculate if he will be able to lead the team as a captain.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, Singh said, “I will not rush him at this juncture because we want to see him as the next batting legend of the country. If things go well, which I am sure will, he can be the next batting sensation from this country. He has that game, aura, and personality. In that process, later on, we can see him develop as a good captain also.”

While Shubman Gill was the captain of the Under 19 cricket team of India, there is still a long way to go for him to establish himself as the next captain of Team India, according to the former team selector. First, he needs to establish a permanent spot in the team itself, he added.

