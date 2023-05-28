'Shubman Gill needs to watch...': Kapil Dev warns Gujarat Titans opener ahead of IPL 2023 final against CSK

Kapil Dev warns Gujarat Titans opener ahead of IPL 2023 final against CSK

India opener Shubman Gill is in red-hot form these days as the batter has scored three centuries and over 850 runs for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 so far. Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to clash with MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 27).

Shubman Gill is set to win the Orange Cap this season and he is now regarded by many as the next Virat Kohli of Indian cricket.

Legendary skipper Kapil Dev praised Shubman Gill for his superb show with the bat across all formats of the game. “He needs to watch out for the next three years before he takes his place in the hall of modern greats. When Sunil (Gavaskar) finished playing, Sachin (Tendulkar) carried on the good work. When Sachin departed, we had Virat (Kohli) donning the hat. Now, with Kohli still around, Indian cricket is fortunate to have Gill preparing to dominate world cricket with his astonishing prowess,” Kapil told Sportstar.

The former India captain, however, cautioned Gill to remain grounded and focused on his goal. “The problems may not necessarily come from the field of play. He will need to focus on his game as his popularity rises. Expectations of him are bound to grow. He may need sound counseling in today’s world of exposure. It was different when Gavaskar and Tendulkar were ruling the world. Today, a youngster is constantly under scrutiny. Every move is put on social media. I want Gill to stay grounded and blessed. He is destined to go far, but for the next three years he has to stay focused and consistent,” Kapil added.