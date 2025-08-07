After England heroics, Shubman Gill now named captain for THIS team

Shubman Gill, following his heroic performance in the England Test series where he scored a record 754 runs and led India to a hard-fought 2-2 draw, has been recognized for his growing leadership and impact in cricket.

Following a remarkable performance in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England during his inaugural match as India's Test captain, Shubman Gill has been appointed as the captain for the upcoming 2025 Duleep Trophy, commencing on August 28. The 25-year-old will lead the North Zone team, which includes players such as Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, and Yash Dull. Gill will make his captaincy debut in the tournament opener against the East Zone, led by Ishan Kishan, starting August 28 at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru.

The winner of this match will advance to face the South Zone, captained by Tilak Verma, in the semi-final on September 4.

Nonetheless, Gill's inclusion in the zonal tournament has sparked significant speculation regarding his potential selection for the Indian squad for the 2025 Asia Cup. This prestigious tournament is set to occur from September 9 to September 28 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

While it is feasible for Gill to participate in the first match before heading to Dubai, the definitive answer will come once Ajit Agarkar announces India's squad for this high-profile event.

It is important to highlight that Gill has not played a T20I for India since July of the previous year, when he served as vice-captain during the Sri Lanka tour. Since then, players from India's Test squad have not participated in T20 assignments against Bangladesh, South Africa, and England, suggesting that the Indian Test captain was given a rest.

However, it is noteworthy that replacements have been designated for Gill, Arshdeep, and Harshit in anticipation of a potential India call-up, indicating that these three players are likely to be included in the Indian squad.

North Zone Duleep Trophy 2025 Squad: Shubman Gill (capt), Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar (vice-capt), Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sindhu, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (wk)

