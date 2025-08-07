Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

After England heroics, Shubman Gill now named captain for THIS team

After India, will China be Donald Trump's next target? How much secondary tariff can he impose on Beijing for buying Russian oil?

Phansi Ghar row: Mysterious chambers in Delhi Assembly building used for executions? Historians say this

What! Elnaaz Norouzi rejects Bigg Boss 19, declines Rs 6 crore offer of Salman Khan's show for...: 'Currently her focus is...' | Exclusive

Despite being vegans, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli ate 'snakes' for anniversary dinner: 'There’s chicken and beef in...'

Lucky encounter: WATCH viral video of a rare clouded mother leopard playing with her cubs in Northeast Indian forests

Rajiv Rai reveals if there will be sequel to Gupt, says today if he remakes Tridev it will cost him...: 'If you want to take OG cast..' | Exclusive

What is CENTAIC? AI-enabled system by China that aids Pakistan's Air Force to build real-time data exchange; Should India be afraid?

Massive setback for India as star player to miss Asia Cup 2025, doubtful for Test series against West Indies

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's BIG message to India after Trump slaps additional 25 percent tariff: 'Global powers will bully us, unless...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After England heroics, Shubman Gill now named captain for THIS team

After England heroics, Shubman Gill now named captain for THIS team

After India, will China be Donald Trump's next target? How much secondary tariff can he impose on Beijing for buying Russian oil?

Will China be Trump's next target? How much secondary tariff can he impose?

Phansi Ghar row: Mysterious chambers in Delhi Assembly building used for executions? Historians say this

Phansi Ghar row: Mysterious chambers in Delhi Assembly building used for executi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits

Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by

HomeCricket

CRICKET

After England heroics, Shubman Gill now named captain for THIS team

Shubman Gill, following his heroic performance in the England Test series where he scored a record 754 runs and led India to a hard-fought 2-2 draw, has been recognized for his growing leadership and impact in cricket.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 06:49 PM IST

After England heroics, Shubman Gill now named captain for THIS team
Courtesy: X/ShubmanGill

TRENDING NOW

Following a remarkable performance in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England during his inaugural match as India's Test captain, Shubman Gill has been appointed as the captain for the upcoming 2025 Duleep Trophy, commencing on August 28. The 25-year-old will lead the North Zone team, which includes players such as Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, and Yash Dull. Gill will make his captaincy debut in the tournament opener against the East Zone, led by Ishan Kishan, starting August 28 at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru.

The winner of this match will advance to face the South Zone, captained by Tilak Verma, in the semi-final on September 4.

Nonetheless, Gill's inclusion in the zonal tournament has sparked significant speculation regarding his potential selection for the Indian squad for the 2025 Asia Cup. This prestigious tournament is set to occur from September 9 to September 28 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

While it is feasible for Gill to participate in the first match before heading to Dubai, the definitive answer will come once Ajit Agarkar announces India's squad for this high-profile event.

It is important to highlight that Gill has not played a T20I for India since July of the previous year, when he served as vice-captain during the Sri Lanka tour. Since then, players from India's Test squad have not participated in T20 assignments against Bangladesh, South Africa, and England, suggesting that the Indian Test captain was given a rest.

However, it is noteworthy that replacements have been designated for Gill, Arshdeep, and Harshit in anticipation of a potential India call-up, indicating that these three players are likely to be included in the Indian squad.

North Zone Duleep Trophy 2025 Squad: Shubman Gill (capt), Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar (vice-capt), Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sindhu, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (wk)

Also read| Massive setback for India as star player to miss Asia Cup 2025, doubtful for Test series against West Indies

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amid 'GAY' airport code row, a look at other odd codes including OMG, LOL, POO, and many more
Amid 'GAY' row, a look at other odd airport codes including OMG, LOL
One year after Sheikh Hasina's ouster: Disillusioned Bangladesh bleeds as Muhammad Yunus disappoints, Islamists change country
One year after Hasina's ouster: Disillusioned Bangladesh bleeds as Yunus...
What is CENTAIC? AI-enabled system by China that aids Pakistan's Air Force to build real-time data exchange; Should India be afraid?
What is CENTAIC? AI-enabled system by China that aids Pakistan's Air Force to bu
Traveling via Gorakhpur Link Expressway? Toll now applicable at Bhagwanpur, know how much to pay
Traveling via Gorakhpur Link Expressway? Toll now applicable at Bhagwanpur, know
Donald Trump's BIG statement after additional 25% tariff move, says, 'You're going to see...'
Trump's BIG statement after additional 25% tariff move, says, 'You're going...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE