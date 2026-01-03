Shubman Gill meets Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland; India batter gifts jersey as Man City star presents signed boot

Shubman Gill shared a special moment with Erling Haaland as cricket met football during their recent interaction. Gill gifted his India jersey to the Manchester City striker, while Haaland returned the gesture with a signed boot, delighting fans across sports.

Indian cricket captain Shubman Gill and Norwegian football star Erling Haaland created a buzz across social media on Friday after meeting in person, much to the delight of sports fans worldwide. Images from their encounter, widely shared online, capture a moment of mutual admiration between two of the brightest young talents in international sport. In one photograph, Haaland, Manchester City’s prolific striker, presents Gill with a pair of autographed boots.

Gill reciprocated the gesture by gifting Haaland a signed cricket jersey. The duo posed for photos, arms around each other, sharing a moment that resonated with both cricket and football enthusiasts. Gill was also seen holding a Norway football shirt, the same kit Haaland dons for his national team.

Shubman Gill meets Erling Haaland.



Both athletes, still in their mid-twenties, have quickly risen to prominence in their respective sports. Gill, 26, has established himself as a mainstay at the top of the Indian batting order, while Haaland, 25, is widely regarded as one of the most formidable strikers in world football.

Haaland, who hails from Norway, currently leads the line for Manchester City in the English Premier League. After a successful stint with Borussia Dortmund in Germany, he joined City and has since played a pivotal role in their recent successes, helping them secure the Premier League title, FA Cup, and Champions League. His individual statistics are equally impressive, with 149 goals from 170 appearances for the club. Haaland is set to represent Norway at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking the nation’s return to the tournament after a 28-year absence.

As for Gill, preparations are underway for India’s upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, which begins on January 11 in Vadodara. The second and third matches will be played in Rajkot and Indore on January 14 and 18, respectively, with India’s squad announcement scheduled for Saturday. Following the ODI series, the two teams will face off in a five-match T20 series. However, Gill has not been included in the T20 squad for this leg of the tour.

