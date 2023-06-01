Search icon
Shubman Gill love life: Not Sara Ali Khan or Sara Tendulkar, but GT batter had dating rumours with this top actress

Gujarat Titans cricketer Shubman Gill has had dating rumours with Sara Tendulkar and Sara Ali Khan, and yet another top actress from Bollywood broke the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 07:23 PM IST

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar during GT vs MI match (Photo - Twitter)

Gujarat Titans player Shubman Gill has emerged as one of the best players in IPL 2023, winning the Orange Cap and IPL MVP awards and a whopping cash prize. Further, his alleged relationship with Sara Tendulkar has also been making headlines for several months.

Shubman Gill, being termed the ‘Prince of Indian cricket’ is not just a rising star in Team India but also has dating rumours with several celebrities, the most popular of them being with Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Before Sara Tendulkar, Shubman Gill was also spotted on several dates with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan. Recently, it seems as if there is a rift between Sara Ali Khan and Gill, as both unfollowed each other on social media.

However, it is interesting to know that these two top celebrities are not the only ones who have had dating rumours with star cricketer Shubman Gill. The Gujarat Titans player has also had several dating rumours about Bollywood and Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Shubman Gill love life: Dating rumours with Rashmika Mandanna

There were multiple dating rumours about Shubman Gill and Rashmika Mandanna in the early weeks of this year, just a few days after a media interaction with the Gujarat Titans star player sparked off these speculations about an alleged relationship.

There were several reports on social media where Shubman Gill reportedly said in a media interaction that he has a crush on Rashmika Mandanna. However, the Pushpa actress had made no comments on the same.

Later, Shubman Gill put all the rumours to rest after posting on Instagram, “Which media interaction was this that I myself don’t know anything about.” This statement confirms that Shubman Gill and Rashmika Mandanna were not in a relationship ever.

READ | India opener Shubman Gill may leave Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024, here’s why

