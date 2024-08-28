Twitter
'If Bengal is set on fire, Assam...': CM Sarma hits out at Mamata Banerjee over 'provocative' speech

Hyundai Creta Diesel vs Maruti Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid: Which SUV has lower maintenance costs?

'Shubman Gill is no Virat Kohli': Virat Kohli slams star India opener in viral video?

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov freed from police custody after 4 days, will appear in...

'No power to...': Days after UPSC cancels Puja Khedkar's candidature, ex-trainee IAS officer now...

'Shubman Gill is no Virat Kohli': Virat Kohli slams star India opener in viral video?

Virat Kohli has been a key player in Indian cricket for almost two decades and is widely regarded as one of the best batters of all time.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 10:58 PM IST

'Shubman Gill is no Virat Kohli': Virat Kohli slams star India opener in viral video?
Virat Kohli is currently on a well-deserved break from top-level cricket, following his recent participation in an ODI series against Sri Lanka. During this time, he is enjoying quality moments with his family. Kohli has been a stalwart of Indian cricket for nearly two decades, earning a reputation as one of the greatest batters of all time. His remarkable journey to the pinnacle of the sport began with the 2008 U-19 World Cup.

Similarly, another talented young top-order batter, Shubman Gill, embarked on his own journey with the U-19 World Cup in 2018. Gill has been touted as the next big star in cricket, and alongside Kohli, they form a formidable duo in the top order.

Recently, a video has surfaced online depicting Kohli criticizing Gill. In the video, Kohli appears to suggest that there is a significant difference between showing promise and achieving legendary status, even drawing comparisons to the iconic Sachin Tendulkar. However, it is important to note that the comments in the video seem to be manipulated and not genuine.

The video has quickly gained traction, with some speculating about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence.

Responding to the clip, a user commented, “I will be half asleep and still know that this is not how Virat talks and this is not even his voice.”

Recently, Shubman Gill acknowledged the high expectations placed upon him as a cricketer. He expressed the difficulty of matching the achievements of cricketing legends such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

 “Pressure and expectations…they I think always remain. But what Virat Bhai and Rohit Bhai have achieved, if I look to achieve that or reach that, it will be very difficult for me,” Gill had said ahead of the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare.

“Every player has his own goal, where he wants to reach. That is the pressure. If you want to reach where other people have reached, then you have more pressure,” Gill added.

In the most recent ICC rankings, Virat Kohli has ascended two positions to claim the eighth spot, while Rohit Sharma, the captain of India, has slipped to sixth place according to the ICC Test Rankings unveiled on Wednesday.

Accompanying Rohit and Kohli in the top 10 is the promising young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has advanced to seventh place in the rankings.

Also read| Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal move up in latest ICC Test rankings, Babar Azam drops to....

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
