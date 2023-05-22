Search icon
Shubman Gill goes shirtless, flaunts six pack abs in steamy 'thirst trap' pic; girls say 'kash main ye towel hoti'

Gujarat Titans player Shubman Gill raises the temperature in a steamy mirror selfie, where he is flaunting his six-pack abs in just a towel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 06:10 PM IST

Shubman Gill posts steamy photo (Photo - Twitter)

Gujarat Titans star player Shubman Gill, who is one of the rising stars of cricket in Team India, took to Twitter to post a steamy picture of himself where he is standing in just a towel, flaunting his six-pack abs in the mirror selfie.

Shubman Gill has posted a photo on Twitter wearing nothing but just a maroon towel around his waist, making girls swoon at his athletic physique and fitness. His photo went viral instantly, with thousands of likes and comments just minutes after it was posted.

The photo posted by Gujarat Titans player Shubman Gill comes after his IPL team defeated Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in a nail-biter IPL 2023 match, leading to RCB getting kicked out of the IPL playoffs.

In fact, Shubman Gill's latest "thirst trap" photo went so viral that girls couldn't stop themselves from commenting and swooning over his six-pack abs. A few netizens also commented on his now-viral photo "kash main ye towel hoti (wish I was the towel around his waist)".

Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans have made their way to the IPL playoffs and are set to face MS Dhoni's team Chennai Super Kings tomorrow, May 23 in a thrilling IPL match. This comes as only four teams are left battling for the IPL 2023 trophy and the title of champions.

Shubman Gill is one of the rising stars of Indian cricket, as he set multiple records at just the young age of 23. Not only this, but Gill is reportedly dating Sara Tendulkar, who is the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

