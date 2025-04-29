Rajasthan Royals tasted their third victory in IPL 2025 on Monday when the team registered an 8-wicket win against Gujarat Titans, courtesy of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's stellar 35-ball century.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the youngest player in IPL history, made every cricket fan stand up in appreciation when he smashed a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Stadium. His ton led Rajasthan Royals (RR) to chase down the mammoth total of 210 runs in the 15th over. After his historic century, the 14-year-old prodigy has become an overnight sensation in the cricketing world and has been garnering applause from several veterans, including Sachin Tendulkar. However, the recent comment of one cricketer on Suryavanshi's maiden century has drawn criticism on him. Yes, you guessed it right! It is the skipper of RR's opponent of the night, Shubman Gill.

Shubman Gill on Vaibhav Suryavanshi

While speaking to the broadcaster after the game, Gill said, ''It was his (lucky) day. His hitting was just tremendous, and he made full use of his day.'' This remark from Gill left Ajay Jadeja unimpressed, who criticised him for hinting at luck behind Suryavanshi's performance on the night.

Ajay Jadeja criticises Shubman Gill

The former Indian cricketer was not happy with Gill's remark and stood by Suryavanshi for his stellar performance against GT in Jaipur. ''But a 14-year-old to believe in himself, the amount that he believes in himself, and to take it that far, even if it's, you know, one day like some player on television just said, oh, it was just his lucky day,'' he said.

''All of us who played cricket dreamt of cricket in a certain way, either in our drawing rooms or when we were playing with our friends. This is what you dream of. At 14 and 15, all of us must have dreamt of different things. But this is what you actually dream about. This man has gone out there and lived that dream there. There's power. He'll be analysed a hundred times,'' he added.