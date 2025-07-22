Shubman Gill finally breaks silence on verbal spat with Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett during Lord's Test

In a pre-match press conference, Indian skipper Shubman Gill finally broke his silence on the verbal spat incident with England openers, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, during the Lord's Test.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill, who had a confrontation with English openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, has finally broken his silence over the matter, saying that the batters were around one and a half minutes late to the ground with 7 minutes of play left. The episode took place on Day 3 of the Lord's Test, when the Indian captain alleged that the English openers wasted time while arriving and after arriving at the crease, to face as few balls as possible, with day's play coming to a close.

Shubman Gill breaks silence on whole episode

In a pre-match press conference, Shubman Gill opened up on the entire incident with Crawley and Duckett and said, ''So let me just clear the air for once and for all. The English batsmen on that day, had seven minutes of play left. They were 90 seconds late to come to the crease. Not 10, not 20, 90 seconds late. Yes, most of the teams, they use this. Even if we were in a position, we would have also liked to play fewer overs. But there is a manner to do it.''

''We felt, yes, if you get hit on your body (one of Jasprit Bumrah's deliveries hit Crawley's hands), the physios are allowed to come on. And that is fair. But to be able to come 90 seconds late on the crease is not something that I would think comes in the spirit of the game,'' he added.

Gill concluded his statement and said, ''I would not say it was something that I am very proud of. But there was a lead-up and build-up to that. It did not just come out of nowhere. And we had no intention of doing that whatsoever. But it just, you are playing a game you are playing to win. And there are a lot of emotions involved. And when you see there are things happening that should not happen, sometimes the emotions come out of nowhere.''

Meanwhile, England are currently leading the 5-match Test series by 2-1 after defeating India by 22 runs in the last session of Day 5. Both teams are set lock horns again in the 4th Test, which is to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, the venue where India have never won a red-ball game.