CRICKET

Explained: Why Shubman Gill dropped out of ICC Test top 10 despite historic England series

Shubman Gill fell out of the ICC Test top 10 despite his outstanding run tally in the England series. The rankings, reflecting ongoing shifts and performances, have adjusted his position, showing the dynamic nature of player standings in international cricket.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 05:27 PM IST

Explained: Why Shubman Gill dropped out of ICC Test top 10 despite historic England series

    India's captain Shubman Gill proved his critics wrong during the recently concluded Test series against England, amassing 754 runs across five matches. He emerged as the leading run-scorer and was honored as India's Player of the Series after the visitors ended the five-match series in a 2-2 draw. Gill's total is the highest ever recorded by a captain in a Test series, second only to Don Bradman's 801 runs against England. Nevertheless, Gill fell four spots to 13th in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters.

    Prior to the fifth and final Test, Gill was ranked 9th. His performance in the series-deciding match, where he scored only 32 runs, contributed to a decline in his rating points in the most recent standings.

    Following their outstanding performance in The Oval Test, Indian fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna achieved their career-best ratings of 674 points and 368 points, respectively, in the latest ICC Men's Test Bowler Rankings.

    Siraj, who was named Player of the Match in the fifth Test, advanced 12 places to reach 15th in the latest ICC Men's Test Bowler Rankings, while fellow pacer Krishna surged 25 places to rank 59th after taking eight wickets in the decisive Test, which India won by a narrow margin of six runs.

    This marks the highest ranking ever for both Siraj and Krishna, following their match-winning performances in the final Test against England, according to the ICC.

    England's pacers Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue also achieved their career-best rankings after each claiming eight wickets in The Oval Test. Atkinson entered the top 10 for the first time, while Tongue climbed 14 places to secure the 46th position in the rankings.

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a century at The Oval, moved up three spots to enter the top five for Test batters with 792 rating points, while fellow centurions Joe Root and Harry Brook continue to hold the top two positions in the ICC Men's Test Batter Rankings.

    Also read| 'Separate stands, entry gates': Sharjah enhances security with strict crowd control for Pakistan-Afghanistan T20 encounters

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
