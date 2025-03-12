Shubman Gill tied a rare world record held by Babar Azam with his outstanding performance in the ODI series against England and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Shubman Gill's outstanding performance in February brought him well-deserved accolades, as he demonstrated his skills in five ODI matches, scoring at least a half-century in four of those innings. The Indian vice-captain had an impressive month, with his lowest score being 46 against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium.

After India's triumph in the 2025 Champions Trophy, Gill was awarded the Player of the Month for February by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The 25-year-old played in five ODIs during the month, which included the series against England and the Champions Trophy league stage matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan.

India’s talismanic batter Shubman Gill wins third ICC Men’s Player of the Month for batting exploits during February



Throughout February 2025, Gill amassed 406 runs in five ODIs, achieving back-to-back centuries. He reached the three-figure mark in the 3rd ODI against England at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, followed by a match-winning century in a tense run-chase against Bangladesh in the opening game of the Champions Trophy in Dubai. Additionally, he scored 87 and 60 in the first two ODIs against England.

By winning the ICC Player of the Month award, Gill became only the second player in history to receive this honor three times, having previously won in January and September 2023. Pakistan's Babar Azam is the only other player to achieve this milestone. Only six players have won the award twice, with Jasprit Bumrah being the only other Indian alongside Gill.

Gill also made history by becoming the first player to win the award twice in a single year, a feat later matched by Kamindu Mendis and Jasprit Bumrah.

Despite a slight dip in form towards the end of the 2025 Champions Trophy, Gill concluded the tournament with 188 runs in five innings. He made a notable contribution in the final with a score of 31, forming a century opening partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma.

