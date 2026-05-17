Shubman Gill enters exclusive IPL skipper list with blazing 85-run knock vs KKR

After the KKR vs GT match on Friday, Shubman Gill has added a major achievement to his IPL career with his blazing 85-run knock against the Knight Riders. With this knock, he has entered an elite list of legendary skippers like Virat Kohli, David Warner, and Sachin Tendulkar.

Shubman Gill, captain of the Gujarat Titans (GT), has joined the elite list of skippers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and David Warner with his 85-run knock against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday. With this knock, he has joined these legendary captains with multiple 500-run stats in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a captain. On Friday, at the iconic Eden Gardens, he scored a magnificent 85 off 49 balls, including five boundaries and seven maximums, at a strike rate of 173.47.

In the ongoing season, Gill has scored 552 runs in 12 matches at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 160.46, which includes five fifties. Interestingly, he is the second-highest run scorer in the ongoing IPL season with 552 runs and is just three runs away from surpassing his opening partner, Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 554 runs and is the current holder of the Orange Cap.

Gill joins elite list in IPL career

Shubman Gill is in the elite list of skippers in IPL after scoring the most 500+ runs in the IPL. This is his second IPL season as a captain, where he has made 500 or more runs. His first season with 500 or more runs came last year, where he emerged as the fourth-highest run-scorer with 650 runs in 15 matches, which he scored at an average of 50.

Captain with most 500+ runs in IPL seasons

David Warner (SRH) - 848 runs in 2016, 641 runs in 2017, and 692 runs in 2018

KL Rahul (PBKS/LSG) - 670 runs in 2020, 626 runs in 2021, and 616 runs in 2022

Sachin Tendulkar (MI) - 618 runs in 2010, 553 runs in 2011

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 557 runs in 2015 and 973 runs in 2016

Deets about KKR vs GT clash

GT won the Toss and elected to field first against the home side. Batting first, KKR scored 247 runs in 20 overs with a loss of just two wickets. For KKR, Finn Allen scored 93 off 35 balls, Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 82 off 44 balls, and Cameron Green scored 52 runs off 28 balls.

In reply, GT failed to chase down the target and in 20 overs posted 218/4, courtesy of Gill's 85 off 49 balls and Jos Buttler's 57 off 35 balls.