Shubman Gill discharged from Chennai hospital but likely to miss World Cup match against Pakistan

Shubman Gill is set to miss Wednesday's game against Afghanistan in Delhi. He is required to rest for at least one more week and that effectively rules him out of match against Pakistan. He might miss the match against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

Recovering from a bout of dengue fever, Shubman Gill has been discharged from a hospital in Chennai but the India opener will most likely miss the marquee World Cup clash against Pakistan on Saturday in Ahmedabad. 

Shubman Gill had to be admitted to a hospital on Sunday night after his platelet count dropped below one lakh. It has been learned that Gill was admitted to the well-known multi-care speciality hospital 'Kauvery' and the Indian team's doctor Rizwan monitored his progress.

He had tested positive for the vial infection upon his arrival in Chennai last week and ended up missing the Indian team's World Cup opener against Australia on October 8.

Gill is also set to miss Wednesday's game against Afghanistan in Delhi. He is required to rest for at least one more week and that effectively rules him out of match against Pakistan. He might miss the match against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19.

''Shubman Gill was on a drip at the Chennai team hotel for the last couple of days. His platelet count dropped to 70,000 and he was admitted to a medical facility as a precautionary measure. He was admitted for all mandatory tests on Sunday night when India played Australia but by Monday evening he was discharged,'' a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

A bout of dengue weakens the body considerably and even elite athletes take time to recover completely. For a normal person, the range of platelet count needs to be between 150,000 to 450,000.
Skipper Rohit Sharma had said that his first priority for him is to see that Gill is no longer sick.

''I feel for him. But in terms of, you know, me being the human being first, I want him to get well, not the captain thinking, oh, I want Gill to play tomorrow. No, I want him to get well he you know he's a young guy he's got a fit body so he'll recover he'll recover quick,'' Rohit said before the game against Australia. There is a possibility that selectors might call up a cover for Gill.

The first option will be Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was selected as an opener during the Australia series and also scored a half-century in Mohali. As per the succession line created, Gaikwad is next but left-handed sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been in fantastic form, will also be in the mix.

