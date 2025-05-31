Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya who were once close teammates at Gujarat Titans seemed distant during a crucial match on Friday. Their interactions, including an awkward handshake at the toss and Pandya's intense reaction after Gill was out led fans to speculate about the state of their relationship.

The buzz on social media was palpable on Friday, with many users speculating about a possible rift between Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya. The two teams were clashing in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, and a few awkward moments between Hardik and Gill fueled the rumors. The first incident was a missed handshake; after the toss, Hardik extended his hand to Gill, but Gill seemed to overlook it. This led many online to believe that it was intentional on Gill's part.

The next point of discussion arose when Gill was given out LBW, and Hardik's reaction was a bit out of the ordinary. He sprinted past Gill and even shot him a stare while celebrating the wicket. The clip of this moment quickly went viral across social media.

As the chatter about a rift grew louder, Gill decided to set the record straight on social media. He shared a picture of himself with Hardik on his Instagram Story, captioning it, "Nothing but love. (Don't believe everything you see on the internet)." He also tagged Hardik in the post.

Talking about the match, the Mumbai Indians kept their cool on the big stage, defeating the Gujarat Titans by 20 runs in a thrilling IPL 2025 Eliminator, despite a stellar performance from Sai Sudharsan in Mullanpur on Friday.

Rohit Sharma (81 off 50) had a bit of luck on his side as he played a fantastic innings, while Jonny Bairstow (47 off 22) made an immediate impact on his Mumbai Indians debut, helping the team post a formidable total of 228 for five in 20 overs.

The Titans, who struggled in the field and with their bowling, managed to keep the game exciting with some sensational batting from Sudharsan (80 off 49) but ultimately fell short, finishing at 208 for six and exiting the tournament.

In the end, it was the Mumbai Indians who seized the crucial moments to move forward in the competition. This victory propelled them to Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Sunday, where they'll face off against the Punjab Kings.

