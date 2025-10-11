Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Filmfare Awards 2025 live updates: Shah Rukh Khan rehearses Tujhe Dekha Toh from DDLJ, Siddhant Chaturvedi will pay tribute to..

Shock selection! PCB fields 38-year-old Afridi, 39-year-old Noman Ali in 1st Test against South Africa

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, spiritual significance of this auspicious fast

Viral video: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh drops MAJOR hint of 'good news', fans speculate 'show mein wapsi hone wali kya'

Who is Rahul Soreng? Virender Sehwag pays heartfelt tribute to Pulwama martyr’s son after Haryana U-19 selection

Gautam Adani issues BIG statement on Hindenburg report: 'Rs 100000000000 market value of Adani Group erased due to false...'

Shubman Gill breaks major Test records of Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar with ton against West Indies: See list

After Trump snub, Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize win lands in another controversy, here's why

Watch: Rohit Sharma furious at security after young fan is manhandled, later snaps selfie with him

Amid H1B concerns, THIS country is inviting Indians to live and work; here’s how you can take advantage of opportunity

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Filmfare Awards 2025 live updates: Shah Rukh Khan rehearses Tujhe Dekha Toh from DDLJ, Siddhant Chaturvedi will pay tribute to..

Filmfare Awards 2025 live updates: Shah Rukh rehearses Tujhe Dekha Toh from DDLJ

Shock selection! PCB fields 38-year-old Afridi, 39-year-old Noman Ali in 1st Test against South Africa

Shock selection! PCB fields 38-year-old Afridi, 39-year-old Noman Ali in 1st Tes

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, spiritual significance of this auspicious fast

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, spiritual significance of th

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Shubman Gill breaks major Test records of Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar with ton against West Indies: See list

The Indian skipper scored his 10th century in Tests on Saturday in the ongoing match against the West Indies in New Delhi. With this ton, he broke and created several records in the format. Let us take a look at them.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 05:05 PM IST

Shubman Gill breaks major Test records of Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar with ton against West Indies: See list
Shubman Scored his 10th Test century vs Windies
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India's Test skipper Shubman Gill slammed his 10th century in the format on Saturday in the ongoing game against the West Indies. This century turned out to be a record-breaking one as Shubman broke several Test records, which were previously held by legends like Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar. So, let us take a look at some of these records, which is now in Shubman's name.

 

His century against the West Indies in New Delhi is Shubman's 10th ton, and with this, he surpassed Rohit Sharma's record 9 centuries in World Test Championship (WTC) history for India.

 

Most centuries for India in WTC

 

Shubman Gill - 10

Rohit Sharma - 9

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 7

 

Not only this, Gill has also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring the most Test centuries as a captain. Shubman scored his 5th ton as a Test captain in a year. When Sachin was Team India's Test skipper in 1997, he scored 4 centuries.

 

Meanwhile, he also equalled Virat Kohli's record of 5 centuries, which the latter scored on two occasions as a Test captain in 2017 and 2018.

 

With his 10th Test ton, Shubman has also surpassed Pakistan's Babar Azam's record of most centuries as a captain in WTC history. Overall, Joe Root holds this record with eight centuries.

 

Most centuries as skipper in WTC

 

Joe Root (England) - 8

Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka) - 6

Shubman Gill (India) - 5

Rohit Sharma (India), Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 4

 

Coming back to the New Delhi against the West Indies, Team India are in a dominating position after they declared their first innings at 518/5. The visitors are still trailing by 378 runs.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly’s popular dialogue ‘Kaisa Beta Hai Tu’ is now viral song, WATCH
Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly’s popular dialogue ‘Kaisa Beta Hai Tu’ is now viral
Was Maria Corina Machado given Nobel Peace Prize for political reasons? Is it to defame leftist President Nicholas Maduro?
Was Maria Corina Machado given Nobel Peace Prize for political reasons?
Mukesh Ambani still No 1 on Forbes list of India's 100 richest people but his wealth declines by Rs...
Mukesh Ambani still No 1 on Forbes list of India's 100 richest people but his we
IPS officer Y Puran Kumar suicide: Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya transferred, THIS IPS officer takes charge
IPS officer Y Puran Kumar suicide: Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya transferred
Meet Shaarang Shringarpure, the mimicry artist who left Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh in splits with his MS Dhoni impression
Meet Shaarang Shringarpure, the mimicry artist who left Rohit Sharma and Ritika
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE