Shubman Gill breaks major Test records of Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar with ton against West Indies: See list

The Indian skipper scored his 10th century in Tests on Saturday in the ongoing match against the West Indies in New Delhi. With this ton, he broke and created several records in the format. Let us take a look at them.

India's Test skipper Shubman Gill slammed his 10th century in the format on Saturday in the ongoing game against the West Indies. This century turned out to be a record-breaking one as Shubman broke several Test records, which were previously held by legends like Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar. So, let us take a look at some of these records, which is now in Shubman's name.

His century against the West Indies in New Delhi is Shubman's 10th ton, and with this, he surpassed Rohit Sharma's record 9 centuries in World Test Championship (WTC) history for India.

Most centuries for India in WTC

Shubman Gill - 10

Rohit Sharma - 9

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 7

Not only this, Gill has also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring the most Test centuries as a captain. Shubman scored his 5th ton as a Test captain in a year. When Sachin was Team India's Test skipper in 1997, he scored 4 centuries.

Meanwhile, he also equalled Virat Kohli's record of 5 centuries, which the latter scored on two occasions as a Test captain in 2017 and 2018.

With his 10th Test ton, Shubman has also surpassed Pakistan's Babar Azam's record of most centuries as a captain in WTC history. Overall, Joe Root holds this record with eight centuries.

Most centuries as skipper in WTC

Joe Root (England) - 8

Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka) - 6

Shubman Gill (India) - 5

Rohit Sharma (India), Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 4

Coming back to the New Delhi against the West Indies, Team India are in a dominating position after they declared their first innings at 518/5. The visitors are still trailing by 378 runs.