Shubman Gill beats Mohammed Siraj to win ICC Player of the Month award for September

Headlines

Meet IAS Vandana Chauhan, Law graduate who cracked UPSC with Hindi medium, secured AIR...

Actress Bhairavi Vaidya, best known for Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Taal, passes away at 67

Microsoft’s new deal to buy gaming giant Activision for $68.7 billion cleared by UK

'Woke up to sounds of air raid sirens': Indian evacuees from Israel recount horror

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Will rain play spoilsport in blockbuster showdown in Ahmedabad?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Actress Bhairavi Vaidya, best known for Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Taal, passes away at 67

Microsoft’s new deal to buy gaming giant Activision for $68.7 billion cleared by UK

Ground Report: Watch live visuals of Israeli tanks get into Gaza strip | Israel-Gaza war

Weight loss diet of Parineeti Chopra

Bowlers who took wicket on first ball in ODI World Cups

6 causes of vitamin B-12 deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

Ground Report: Watch live visuals of Israeli tanks get into Gaza strip | Israel-Gaza war

Israel-Gaza War Update: Israel gives ultimatum to 1 million Gaza residents to vacate within 24 hours

Israel Gaza War: Israel goes all offensive against Gaza, stops to provide all aids to the Gazans

'Aapne kabhi uska pyaar nahi dekha': Apurva says he feels helpless when people call Divya Agarwal 'gold digger'

Actress Bhairavi Vaidya, best known for Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Taal, passes away at 67

Aspirants season 2: Prime Video announces release date of TVF's popular drama, fans react

HomeCricket

Cricket

Shubman Gill beats Mohammed Siraj to win ICC Player of the Month award for September

September proved to be a fruitful month for the 24-year-old cricketer in the realm of ODI cricket.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shubman Gill emerged victorious over his compatriot Mohammed Siraj and England opener Dawid Malan, securing the prestigious ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for the second time this year. 

Gill's exceptional skills and contributions led to his initial recognition as the Player of the Month in September 2023. This recognition was a result of his outstanding performances during India's triumphant Asia Cup campaign and their victorious ODI series against Australia.

Notably, Gill's achievement extends beyond his second Player of the Month Award, as he becomes the first Indian cricketer to receive this honor more than once. His first recognition came in January 2023, following his remarkable achievement of scoring his maiden double hundred in ODI cricket.

Unfortunately, Gill was unable to participate in the first two matches of India's World Cup campaign due to dengue. However, despite this setback, he has emerged as the leading run-scorer in ODIs for the year 2023, accumulating an impressive total of 1230 runs and achieving five centuries.

September proved to be a fruitful month for the 24-year-old cricketer in the realm of ODI cricket. He commenced the month with notable half-centuries against Nepal and Pakistan, showcasing his prowess with the bat. Gill then elevated his performance to new heights by achieving a century in a stylish manner against Bangladesh in Colombo, ultimately leading his team to victory in the low-scoring final. Gill's unwavering presence at the crease ensured his team's success in chasing down a target of 51 runs.

Continuing his exceptional form, Gill continued to shine in the subsequent series against Australia. He amassed 74 runs in Mohali and an impressive 104 runs in Indore, maintaining a run rate of more than a run-a-ball.

During the course of the calendar month, he managed to score an impressive total of 480 runs, maintaining an outstanding average of 80 and a remarkable strike rate of 99.37.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Israel-Palestine conflict: India sets up 24-hour control room to monitor situation

PM Modi offers prayers at Parvati Kund, Adi Kailash during Uttarakhand visit, SEE pictures

On Iran's involvement in Hamas attack on Israel, US says, 'complicit, in a broad sense'

Wordle 846 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 13

Watch: Kuldeep Yadav takes brilliant juggling catch to dismiss Rashid Khan in IND vs AFG World Cup 2023 game

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE