Shubman Gill beats Mohammed Siraj to win ICC Player of the Month award for September

September proved to be a fruitful month for the 24-year-old cricketer in the realm of ODI cricket.

Shubman Gill emerged victorious over his compatriot Mohammed Siraj and England opener Dawid Malan, securing the prestigious ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for the second time this year.

Gill's exceptional skills and contributions led to his initial recognition as the Player of the Month in September 2023. This recognition was a result of his outstanding performances during India's triumphant Asia Cup campaign and their victorious ODI series against Australia.

Notably, Gill's achievement extends beyond his second Player of the Month Award, as he becomes the first Indian cricketer to receive this honor more than once. His first recognition came in January 2023, following his remarkable achievement of scoring his maiden double hundred in ODI cricket.





Unfortunately, Gill was unable to participate in the first two matches of India's World Cup campaign due to dengue. However, despite this setback, he has emerged as the leading run-scorer in ODIs for the year 2023, accumulating an impressive total of 1230 runs and achieving five centuries.

He commenced the month with notable half-centuries against Nepal and Pakistan, showcasing his prowess with the bat. Gill then elevated his performance to new heights by achieving a century in a stylish manner against Bangladesh in Colombo, ultimately leading his team to victory in the low-scoring final. Gill's unwavering presence at the crease ensured his team's success in chasing down a target of 51 runs.

Continuing his exceptional form, Gill continued to shine in the subsequent series against Australia. He amassed 74 runs in Mohali and an impressive 104 runs in Indore, maintaining a run rate of more than a run-a-ball.

During the course of the calendar month, he managed to score an impressive total of 480 runs, maintaining an outstanding average of 80 and a remarkable strike rate of 99.37.