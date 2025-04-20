Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar have again found themselves making headlines after they reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Indian batter and captain of Gujarat Titans, Shubman Gill, and daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, Sara, are again making headlines on social media. The duo often remains in the news for their on-and-off relationship, which neither of them has ever confirmed. However, the duo has again become a hot topic on social media as they have once again unfollowed each other on Instagram, reigniting speculation about their relationship status. Their unfollowing on Instagram has led fans to believe that the two might have parted ways, although no official statements have been made from either of them.

How it all started?

Shubman and Sara's first intensified dating rumours back in 2020 when the latter praised the former during an IPL match. The two frequently used to like and comment on each other's Instagram posts. Not only this, Sara even followed Shubman's sisters, Shahneel Gill and Simran Sidhu, on Instagram, further fueling dating rumours.

Shubman and Sara's relationship still remains unconfirmed from the two, however, their recent Insta activities have only added to breakup speculation.

Shubman Gill in IPL 2025

Gill is leading the Gujarat-based franchise in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League. His team is currently at the top of the table with 10 points and 5 wins and has higher chances of qualifying for the Playoffs. On the individual front, Shubman Gill has scored 215 runs in 7 matches with an average of 35.83 and a 149.31 strike rate.

In the previous game between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, Gill was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow overrate during Match No. 35 of IPL 2025. Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans will next play against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens.