Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan indulge in 'sushi' delicacies ahead of opening IND vs WI Test - See Pics

Team India openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan share a strong bond both on and off the field. As they prepare for Team India's upcoming tour of the West Indies, which includes two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is, the duo is making the most of their time in the Caribbean.

In addition to being selected for all three formats, Gill and Kishan have been exploring the local culture and cuisine. Recently, they decided to try sushi, a popular dish in the island country. The duo took to social media to share their experience, posting pictures of themselves wearing vibrant printed shirts and enjoying each other's company.

Kishan shared multiple snapshots on Instagram, accompanied by the caption: "Certified sushi lovers."

In response to the post, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina commented, "And the shirt matches too."

On the professional front, Shubman Gill is determined to overcome his disappointing performance in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, where he only managed to score 13 and 18 runs. He is now looking forward to a fresh start in the new championship cycle (2023-25).

As a right-handed batter, Gill is just 79 runs away from reaching the milestone of 1000 runs in Test matches. Currently, he has accumulated 921 runs in 16 Tests, which includes two centuries.

On the other hand, Ishan Kishan is eagerly awaiting his Test debut. This opportunity arises after the wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat failed to deliver for Team India with the bat in the 2023 World Test Championship final, scoring a mere five and 23 runs in both innings. Bharat's underwhelming performance has opened the door for Kishan to showcase his skills.

Kishan has struggled to make an impact in his five Test matches, scoring only 129 runs at an average of 18.42, without a single half-century to his name. However, his impressive record in first-class matches cannot be overlooked. With 2985 runs in 48 four-day games, including six centuries and 16 half-centuries, Kishan has proven his ability to perform consistently.

