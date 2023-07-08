Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3050878
HomeCricket

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan indulge in 'sushi' delicacies ahead of opening IND vs WI Test - See Pics

Kishan shared multiple snapshots on Instagram, accompanied by the caption: "Certified sushi lovers."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 08:05 PM IST

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan indulge in 'sushi' delicacies ahead of opening IND vs WI Test - See Pics
Image Source: Instagram @ishankishan23

Team India openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan share a strong bond both on and off the field. As they prepare for Team India's upcoming tour of the West Indies, which includes two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is, the duo is making the most of their time in the Caribbean.

In addition to being selected for all three formats, Gill and Kishan have been exploring the local culture and cuisine. Recently, they decided to try sushi, a popular dish in the island country. The duo took to social media to share their experience, posting pictures of themselves wearing vibrant printed shirts and enjoying each other's company.

Kishan shared multiple snapshots on Instagram, accompanied by the caption: "Certified sushi lovers."

cre_Trending

In response to the post, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina commented, "And the shirt matches too."

On the professional front, Shubman Gill is determined to overcome his disappointing performance in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, where he only managed to score 13 and 18 runs. He is now looking forward to a fresh start in the new championship cycle (2023-25).

As a right-handed batter, Gill is just 79 runs away from reaching the milestone of 1000 runs in Test matches. Currently, he has accumulated 921 runs in 16 Tests, which includes two centuries.

On the other hand, Ishan Kishan is eagerly awaiting his Test debut. This opportunity arises after the wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat failed to deliver for Team India with the bat in the 2023 World Test Championship final, scoring a mere five and 23 runs in both innings. Bharat's underwhelming performance has opened the door for Kishan to showcase his skills.

Kishan has struggled to make an impact in his five Test matches, scoring only 129 runs at an average of 18.42, without a single half-century to his name. However, his impressive record in first-class matches cannot be overlooked. With 2985 runs in 48 four-day games, including six centuries and 16 half-centuries, Kishan has proven his ability to perform consistently.

READ| Pakistan PM forms committee to decide on national team's travel to India for ODI World Cup 2023

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop
In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks
Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Prominent Karnataka Jain monk Muni Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj murdered: Report
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.