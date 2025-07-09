Shubman Gill achieves career-best ICC Test ranking ahead of ahead of Lord's Test against England, India captain jumps to...

Twitter
  • Home
  • Latest News
    • submenu-imgIND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report for India Women vs England Women
    • submenu-imgIndian Railways to launch 1,000 new trains by 2030, will launch India's first bullet train in..., Ashwini Vaishnaw details ambitious plans
    • submenu-imgBIG jolt to Elon Musk as this Islamic nation bans X's AI chatbot Grok due to...; not Pakistan, UAE or Saudi Arabia, it is...
    • submenu-imgReliance Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani delays launch of India's most anticipated stock due to...
    • submenu-imgLoP Rahul Gandhi claims Maharashtra polls were rigged in BJP's favour, says 'they want to repeat it in Bihar' but...
  • WAA 2025
  • Webstory
    • submenu-imgWhy these 17 medicines should be flushed after expiry and not trashed
    • submenu-img7 amazing images of cosmology captured by NASA
    • submenu-imgOTT releases in July 2025: From Aap Jaisa Koi to Special Ops Season 2
    • submenu-img5 mushrooms found in India with proven health benefits
    • submenu-imgMeet Jaguarundi, daytime hunting cat that looks like an otter
  • Videos
    • submenu-imgKerala Nurse Nimisha Priya: Indian Nurse Set To Be Executed In Yemen On July 16 For Murder Charge
    • submenu-imgBharat Bandh: What’s Open, What’s Shut As 25 Crore Workers Strike? Here’s What to Expect
    • submenu-imgKolkata Rape Case: BJP Alleges TMC MLA Shielding Accused, FIR Tampered
    • submenu-imgHimachal News: Death Toll Hits 80 Amid Monsoon Havoc; Heavy Rain Alert For Shimla, Kullu, Mandi
    • submenu-imgUAE Golden Visa For Rs 23 lakh: How Indians Can Apply Lifetime Residency Without Investment?
  • Business
    • submenu-imgReliance Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani delays launch of India's most anticipated stock due to...
    • submenu-imgMeet man, who started out by earning Rs 700, survived by eating single bun everyday, later founded bakery business worth Rs..., he is...
    • submenu-imgMeet Sabih Khan, Indian-origin man named Apple's new Chief Operating Officer, he was born in..., CEO Tim Cook calls him...
    • submenu-imgSBI, BOB, PNB, other banks announce new changes in saving accounts; customers will no longer be required to...; know details
    • submenu-img'Can we connect?’: Zomato's Deepinder Goyal turns customer support agent after...
  • Photos
    • submenu-imgDeepika Padukone to Radhikka Madan: Bollywood actresses who bring classical dance to life
    • submenu-imgIndia’s first AI rock band unveils debut single, Achyutam Keshavam: Everything you need to know about virtual bandmates
    • submenu-imgAmid backlash against SRK, Salman Khan, these actors dare to romance 20 years younger heroines in upcoming films
    • submenu-imgPankaj Tripathi to Jaideep Ahlawat: These Bollywood stars once worked as watchmen, farmers, now they earn in crores
    • submenu-imgMeet Salman Khan's co-star, who bagged debut film with school fashion show photo, divorced after 27 years of marriage, has kid via...
  • India
    • submenu-imgIndian Railways to launch 1,000 new trains by 2030, will launch India's first bullet train in..., Ashwini Vaishnaw details ambitious plans
    • submenu-imgLoP Rahul Gandhi claims Maharashtra polls were rigged in BJP's favour, says 'they want to repeat it in Bihar' but...
    • submenu-imgWho is Monika Kapoor? Woman extradited from US by CBI after 26 years, she is charged with…
    • submenu-imgHow can Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya be saved from July 16 execution in Yemen? Know what family, government are doing
    • submenu-imgHow were 141 people killed in Morbi? Earlier incidents of bridge collapse in Gujarat
  • Education
    • submenu-imgMeet IAS Tripti Kalhans, DU grad who cleared UPSC exam in fifth attempt, secured AIR..., she is from...
    • submenu-imgCBSE Supplementary Admit Card 2025 for Class 10th, 12th released, here's step-by-step guide to download hall ticket
    • submenu-imgAfter UPSC toppers IAS Tina Dabi, Anudeep Durishetty, IAS Smita Sabharwal's class 12th marksheet goes viral on social media
    • submenu-imgMeet Vijay Vardhan who failed 35 times, then cracked civil services exam twice to become IPS, then IAS with AIR..., he is currently posted in...
    • submenu-imgMeet engineer turned IAS, who once worked as IFoS officer, cracked UPSC exam in second attempt with AIR..., he is currently posted in...
  • Automobile
    • submenu-imgThis luxury car is first choice of Indians, even left BMW, Jaguar, Audi behind in sales, it is...
    • submenu-imgKia India unveils Carens Clavis: Check features, design changes, price and more; bookings open on...
    • submenu-imgTesla CEO Elon Musk launches most affordable Cybertruck, but it costs Rs 830000 more than older version, it is worth Rs...
    • submenu-imgPlanning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? Prices set to rise by 4% from...
    • submenu-imgAudi launches Audi RS Q8 2025 in India: Know price, specifications and unique features
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya: Indian Nurse Set To Be Executed In Yemen On July 16 For Murder Charge

Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya: Indian Nurse Set To Be Executed In Yemen On July 16 For Murder Charge

Bharat Bandh: What’s Open, What’s Shut As 25 Crore Workers Strike? Here’s What to Expect

Bharat Bandh: What’s Open, What’s Shut As 25 Crore Workers Strike? Here’s What to Expect

Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Alleges TMC MLA Shielding Accused, FIR Tampered

Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Alleges TMC MLA Shielding Accused, FIR Tampered

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone to Radhikka Madan: Bollywood actresses who bring classical dance to life

5 Bollywood actresses who bring classical dance to life

India’s first AI rock band unveils debut single, Achyutam Keshavam: Everything you need to know about virtual bandmates

India's new media giant launches first-of-Its-kind AI music - full details here

Amid backlash against SRK, Salman Khan, these actors dare to romance 20 years younger heroines in upcoming films

These actors dare to romance 20 years younger heroines in upcoming films

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Shubman Gill achieves career-best ICC Test ranking ahead of ahead of Lord's Test against England, India captain jumps to...

India captain Shubman Gill moves to a new career-best rating after his massive contributions in the victory over England at Edgbaston.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 09, 2025, 03:27 PM IST

Shubman Gill achieves career-best ICC Test ranking ahead of ahead of Lord's Test against England, India captain jumps to...

TRENDING NOW

England's right-hand batter Harry Brook replaced his teammate Joe Root to reclaim the No.1 Test batter's position in the world following the latest update to the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings.

Brook rose to the top following a magnificent innings of 158 in the first innings of the second Test against India in Birmingham, with Root dropping back to second spot on the latest rankings and some 18 rating points behind his more junior teammate, as per the ICC official website.

There is further change inside the top 10 for Test batters, with India captain Shubman Gill gaining 15 places to move to a new career-best rating and up to sixth spot overall after his massive contributions in the victory over England at Edgbaston.

Gill hit 269 and 161 to cap off a superb individual match when notching his first victory as Test captain and the right-hander is now just 79 rating points behind Brook with Root (second), Kane Williamson (third), Yashasvi Jaiswal (fourth) and Steve Smith (fifth) the only players ahead of him on the rankings for Test batters.

There are also gains and a new career-high rating for England keeper Jamie Smith, who improves 16 places to 10th overall for Test batters following innings of 184 not out and 88 across the second Test against India. At the same time, South African Wiaan Mulder jumped 34 spots to 22nd on the same list after his unbeaten 367* against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Mulder declared South Africa's innings at 626/5 when he had the chance to overhaul Brian Lara's record for the highest Test score, and the 27-year-old was rewarded by jumping 12 spots to third on the list for Test all-rounders.

India veteran Ravindra Jadeja maintains a healthy lead at the top of that list, while teammate Jasprit Bumrah is still the No. 1-ranked Test bowler despite the fact that he sat out his side's victory over England in Birmingham to manage his workload, as per the ICC official website.

His Indian teammate Mohammed Siraj jumps six spots to 22nd on the list for Test bowlers following a good showing against England, while West Indies duo Shamar Joseph (up six spots to 29th) and Alzarri Joseph (up six rungs to 31st) also make gains.

There is also some change to the latest ODI rankings following Sri Lanka's 2-1 series triumph over Bangladesh at home, with skipper Charith Asalanka gaining two places to move to sixth overall behind No.1 ranked Gill on the latest list for ODI batters.

Sri Lankan teammate Kusal Mendis jumps 10 spots to move to 10th on the same list after he was adjudged Player of the Series against Bangladesh, while compatriot Wanindu Hasaranga improves 11 places to eighth on the rankings for ODI bowlers following his nine wickets across the three matches.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for Indian travellers: Travel to these 17 countries with visas for application fees of Rs..., know details
Good news for Indian travellers: Travel to these 17 countries with visas for app
Meet woman, daughter of autorickshaw driver, who cleared ICAI CA 2025 exam at 24, secured AIR...
Meet woman, daughter of autorickshaw driver, who cleared ICAI CA 2025 exam at 24
Udit Narayan weighs in on Hindi-Marathi conflict, says 'Maharashtra is my karma bhoomi so...'
Udit Narayan weighs in on Hindi-Marathi conflict, says 'Maharashtra is my karma
Not Prabhas, Anushka Shetty reveals details about love proposal she got from..., shares 'he said I love you, I said...'
Not Prabhas, Anushka Shetty reveals details about love proposal she got from...
'Hagrid is happy': Viral AI video reimagines Harry Potter characters as South Indians, fans go wild
'Hagrid is happy': Viral AI video reimagines Harry Potter characters as South In
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone to Radhikka Madan: Bollywood actresses who bring classical dance to life
5 Bollywood actresses who bring classical dance to life
India’s first AI rock band unveils debut single, Achyutam Keshavam: Everything you need to know about virtual bandmates
India's new media giant launches first-of-Its-kind AI music - full details here
Amid backlash against SRK, Salman Khan, these actors dare to romance 20 years younger heroines in upcoming films
These actors dare to romance 20 years younger heroines in upcoming films
Pankaj Tripathi to Jaideep Ahlawat: These Bollywood stars once worked as watchmen, farmers, now they earn in crores
Pankaj Tripathi to Jaideep Ahlawat: These Bollywood stars once worked as....
Meet Salman Khan's co-star, who bagged debut film with school fashion show photo, divorced after 27 years of marriage, has kid via...
Meet Salman Khan's co-star, who bagged debut film with school fashion show photo
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE