Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh to feature in Vijay Hazare Trophy, set to play for THIS team

CRICKET
Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, and Abhishek Sharma are set to reunite in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. All three star players are set to play in VHT for...
Ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), Punjab has announced its 18-member squad, which includes some of the big names, such as Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Arshdeep Singh. Punjab's first match in VHT will be against Maharashtra on December 24. Notably, Gill was recently dropped from Team India's squad for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026 and the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand due to poor form.
Apart from these three, Punjab's squad also includes big hitters and all-rounders like Prabhsimran Singh, Naman Dhir, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, and Harpreet Singh. On the bowling front, Gurnoor Brar and Krish Bhagat will spearhead their pace attack. Notably, Arshdeep was their leading wicket-taker in the 2024-25 edition.
Punjab is set to play all its seven league matches in Jaipur. The group in which Punjab features also includes Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Goa, and Mumbai. Their league fixtures will conclude on January 8 ahead of Team India's first ODI match with the Kiwis on January 11.
Interestingly, Punjab is yet to announce its skipper for the VHT.
Abhishek Sharma
Shubman Gill
Prabhsimran Singh (WK)
Salil Arora (WK)
Harnoor Pannu
Anmolpreet Singh
Uday Saharan
Naman Dhir
Sanvir Singh
Ramandeep Singh
Jashanpreet Singh
Gurnoor Brar
Harpreet Singh
Raghu Sharma
Krish Bhagat
Arshdeep Singh
Gourav Choudhary
Sukhdeep Bajwa