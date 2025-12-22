FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh to feature in Vijay Hazare Trophy, set to play for THIS team

Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, and Abhishek Sharma are set to reunite in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. All three star players are set to play in VHT for...

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 04:16 PM IST

Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh to feature in Vijay Hazare Trophy, set to play for THIS team
Check list of players who will play for Punjab in VHT
Ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), Punjab has announced its 18-member squad, which includes some of the big names, such as Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Arshdeep Singh. Punjab's first match in VHT will be against Maharashtra on December 24. Notably, Gill was recently dropped from Team India's squad for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026 and the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand due to poor form.

 

Apart from these three, Punjab's squad also includes big hitters and all-rounders like Prabhsimran Singh, Naman Dhir, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, and Harpreet Singh. On the bowling front, Gurnoor Brar and Krish Bhagat will spearhead their pace attack. Notably, Arshdeep was their leading wicket-taker in the 2024-25 edition.

 

Punjab is set to play all its seven league matches in Jaipur. The group in which Punjab features also includes Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Goa, and Mumbai. Their league fixtures will conclude on January 8 ahead of Team India's first ODI match with the Kiwis on January 11.

 

Interestingly, Punjab is yet to announce its skipper for the VHT.

 

Punjab's squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

 

Abhishek Sharma

Shubman Gill

Prabhsimran Singh (WK)

Salil Arora (WK)

Harnoor Pannu

Anmolpreet Singh

Uday Saharan

Naman Dhir

Sanvir Singh

Ramandeep Singh

Jashanpreet Singh

Gurnoor Brar

Harpreet Singh

Raghu Sharma

Krish Bhagat

Arshdeep Singh

Gourav Choudhary

Sukhdeep Bajwa

