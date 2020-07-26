'Sh*t happens': Ben Stokes provides clarification behind 'brown stain' on his pants

English skipper Joe Root was left in hysterics after what he thought was an onfield accident by Ben Stokes during day two of the third and final Test between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday (July 25).

The entire event went down when Root spotted a brown stain on England's star all-rounder's whites.

The hilarious moment also got captured by the TV cameras which prompted former England and Liverpool footballer Gary Lineker to tweet "s*** happens".

However, what may have looked like an onfield stomach accident, turned out to be something else.

With all the talks about what that stain was on Stokes' pant, the 29-year-old took to Twitter to clarify what actually had happened to his cricketing whites.

England's 'Mr Reliable', in a jolly manner upon realising how funny it is, said that he sat on some spilt coffee which ended up leaving that darkish brown stain on his trousers.

HERE IS HIS POST:

Sat in spilt coffee FYI https://t.co/Y4Bf9X6trK — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) July 25, 2020

England continued to assert their dominance in the final Test as West Indies lost six early wickets during the first innings with just 137 runs on board when day two action came to a halt.

Day three of the series decided kicks-off later today at 3:30 PM (IST).